A Kingsport man accused of shooting at officers during a December police chase has been indicted by a Smyth County grand jury.

That chase began after a BOLO was issued for a Dodge pick-up involved in an armed robbery in Russell County. Police were advised that the suspects had used a stolen debit card in the Town of Marion.

According to court records, Smyth County Deputy Michael Fedorchuk and Marion Officer Tyler Hinchey saw the truck leaving the Travel Inn in Marion that night. When the officers attempted to stop the pickup, the driver instead gave chase, leading the officers on a back-and-forth pursuit in and out of town on Interstate 81 and Highway 11 at speeds reaching as much as 112 mph.

At one point, according to the court documents, the pickup left I81 in Atkins to head back toward Marion.

“As Officer Hinchey and myself was passing Bales Ln. I observed a hand come out from the driver side and observed four muzzle flash/bangs come from the driver side of the truck,” Fedorchuk wrote in the criminal complaint.

Another shot rang out as the pursuit passed Rose Lawn Cemetery in Atkins before the chase reentered I81 at the 45 on-ramp and exited again at 44. After several more turns through downtown Marion, the pursuit finally ended on Bagley Circle after the pickup traveled through a yard, spun out and flattened both driver side tires.

Following a brief foot chase, the driver, identified as 31-year-old Anthony Lee Hawkins, gave himself over to police, according to the complaint.

The grand jury indicted Hawkins on two counts attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer and one count each eluding police, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He is scheduled for his next court appearance on Aug. 2.

Others indicted during the grand jury’s June 25 session include:

Robert Dwayne Poston, 39, of Marion, was indicted on two counts strangulation.

Jason Keith Sexton, 45, of Sugar Grove, was indicted on a third-offense assault and battery charge.

Bobby Jo Blevins, 46, of Marion, was indicted on a third-offense assault and battery charge.

Shelby Magadline Jennings, 40, of Marion, was indicted on charges of statutory burglary, destruction of property and possession of methamphetamine.

James William Harris, 48, of Marion, was indicted on charges of statutory burglary and possession of methamphetamine.

Austin Blake Marean, 21, of Marion, was indicted on charges of grand larceny and possession of methamphetamine.

Kayla Beth Rollins, 23, of Newport, Tenn., was indicted on charges of grand larceny and possession of methamphetamine.

Jerrod Caleblee Brown, 35, of Pulaski, was indicted on a grand larceny charge.

Malik Daniel Mabe, 34, of Marion, was indicted on a destruction of property charge.

Shyane Leegail Underhill, 27, of Chilhowie, was indicted on charges of possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, petit larceny and giving false information to police.

Urshel Earnest Miller III, 37, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.

Eric Lynn Armbrister, 42, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.

Dakota Lee Metz, 33, of Saltville, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.

Corey Shane Lethcoe, 35, of Abingdon, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.

Justin Brian Jones, 41, of Atkins, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.

Austin Jarrett Norris, 34, of Glade Spring, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.

Glenda Gail Keller, 45, of Atkins, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.

Robert William Johnson, 46, of Chilhowie, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.

Wendy Marie Able, 43, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.

Michael Dean Litton, 57, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.

Thomas Danial Woods, 48, of Saltville, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.

Johnny W. Kestner, 53, of Saltville, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.

Christopher James Duncan, 46, of Saltville, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.

Shawna Ann Goff, 47, of Saltville, was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine and driving under the influence.

Francisco Javier Farfan, 36, of Lawrenceville, Ga., was indicted on charges of eluding police and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Dakota Andrew Miller, 32, of Marion, was indicted on a charge of possessing a firearm by a convicted felon.

Raymond Joseph Langley Jr., 56, of Marion, was indicted on a charge of possessing a firearm by a convicted felon.

Patricia Caldwell Dobyns, 54, of Abingdon, was indicted on a charge of using an electronic means to intercept communication.

The grand jury also handed down direct indictments to the following:

Robert Allen Chestnut, 56, of Saltville, was indicted on an embezzlement charge.

Kimberly Dawn Duff, 47, of Saltville, was indicted on an embezzlement charge.

Vontrell D. Rogers, 29, of Marion, was indicted on two counts assault of a corrections officer.

Wiley Lee Farris, 52, of Roanoke, was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, eluding police and driving without a license.

Shawn Brandon Townsend, 37, of Lebanon, was indicted on charges of possession of heroin, possession of fentanyl and possession of xylazine, a sedative.

Alexander Star McCaw, 22, of Saltville, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.

Becky Marie Summit, 27, of Marion, was indicted on a shoplifting charge.

Those indicted by the grand jury will stand trial in Smyth County Circuit Court.