Celebrants urged to have a safe Fourth Jun 29, 2026 7 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save With Independence Day celebrations and the nation's 250th anniversary coming up this week, Wythe County is encouraging residents and visitors to plan ahead and make safety part of their holiday plans.kAm(:E9 >2;@C 46=63C2E:@?D :?4=F5:?8 {:36CEJ 2E E96 {2<6[ s@H?E@H? 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