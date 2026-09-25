Delayed haying proves a life-saver for birds, deer John Markon NRCS Virginia Public Affairs Sep 25, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Farmer/innkeeper Zachary Whitman and NRCS Soil Conservationist Bella Brush inspect a tree planted as part of a streambank stabilization project along the Rapidan River. John Markon, NRCS Virginia Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save John Markon NRCS Virginia Public Affairs The link between mechanical harvesting and wildlife mortality is one that many farmers would rather not talk about. 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E96 AC@A6CEJ] $@>6E:>6D[ E96C6 :D 2 36EE6C H2J[ 2?5 J@F 42? 7:?5 :E]” k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Smyth enrollment report shows elementary school is home to most students Chilhowie Elementary got attention at last week’s school board meeting. The attention wasn’t for anything negative, but for the number of stud… Smyth schools receive about $9.4M in grants for projects at CHS, MSHS Smyth County was awarded two significant grants for its proposed school construction projects at Chilhowie and Marion Senior high schools. The… Food City's investment in new Marion store exceeds $15M Ken Heath described Food City’s investment in its new supermarket as the largest investment in Marion in his three-decades-plus tenure working… Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance Marion Mayor Avery Cornett described a proposed loitering ordinance as vague in places. He also cautioned members of the Town Council that he … 7 Smyth schools to benefit from security funding Smyth County Schools have received additional funding to enhance their security.