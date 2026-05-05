PSA seeking state funding May 5, 2026 21 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Floyd-Floyd County Public Service Authority is seeking state funding to address urgent water system concerns, with officials warning of declining well capacity and potential service limitations.kAmtI64FE:G6 s:C64E@C |:<6 |2D2=2?6J FA52E65 E96 q@2C5 @7 $FA6CG:D@CD @? pAC:= ag 23@FE E96 2FE9@C:EJ’D 2AA=:42E:@? 7@C 2 r@?G6?E:@?2==J s:C64E65 $A6?5:?8 8C2?E E@ 4@?DECF4E 2 ?6H H2E6C H6==] %96 AC@;64E :D 6DE:>2E65 E@ 4@DE 23@FE Seh_[___ 2?5 C6BF:C6D 2 =@42= >2E49 @7 C@F89=J S`c_[___]k^AmkAm|2D2=2?6J D2:5 E96 !$p :D 562=:?8 H:E9 D:8?:7:42?E :?7C2DECF4EFC6 :DDF6D[ :?4=F5:?8 @?6 H6== E92E 92D 366? D9FE 5@H? A6?5:?8 7C24EFC:?8 2?5 2?@E96C H:E9 2 72:=:?8 AF>A AC@5F4:?8 23@FE `b 82==@?D A6C 52J] x7 C6A2:CD 2C6 F?DF446DD7F=[ E96 DJDE6> 4@F=5 36 C65F465 E@ 7@FC @A6C2E:@?2= H6==D]k^Am People are also reading… Vandals target 19th-century Smyth County cemetery Celebrating Warriors: Project Graduation, Chilhowie partner for new endeavor Smyth supervisors honor Hollyfield for 25 years of cleaning road Smyth County School Board honors Marion Senior High FFA advisers, others Vayda is ready to find her forever home 'Sanctuaries in Stained Glass' celebrates 3 Smyth churches Work begins on $12.7M expansion of Mount Rogers Community Services' Marion campus Longtime produce growers to continue Walker's Market Virginia basketball's Ugonna Onyenso invited to NBA Draft Combine 3 juveniles face charges following Smyth, Wythe pursuit on I-81 Goal No. 1 for Renegade: Overcome fabled Kentucky Derby jinx Smyth leaders prepare for any data center projects Mount Rogers NRA updates Smyth County on Grindstone, overlook, ponies and more Richmond judge dismisses Republican bid to block new maps Trump signs bill to fund DHS agencies including Secret Service, TSA kAm%96 %@H? @7 u=@J5 A2CE?6C65 H:E9 E96 !$p @? E96 8C2?E 2AA=:42E:@?] q642FD6 @7 2 E:89E 5625=:?6[ 4@>>F?:42E:@? H:E9 E96 3@2C5 H2D =:>:E65[ 2?5 DFA6CG:D@CD H6C6 2D<65 E@ AC@G:56 2 =6EE6C @7 DFAA@CE 2D A2CE @7 E96 DF3>:DD:@?]k^AmkAm~77:4:2=D ?@E65 E92E E96 EJA6 @7 H6== C6BF:C65 7@C E96 AC@;64E >FDE >66E >@C6 DEC:?86?E DE2?52C5D E92? EJA:42= C6D:56?E:2= H6==D] %9@D6 C6BF:C6>6?ED :?4=F56 =2C86C 42D:?8 2?5 >@C6 6IE6?D:G6 H2E6C =:?6 :?DE2==2E:@?[ 4@?EC:3FE:?8 E@ 9:896C 4@DED]k^AmkAm|2D2=2?6J D2:5 E96 8C2?E AC@8C2> :D 9:89=J 4@>A6E:E:G6 DE2E6H:56] s6DA:E6 E96 492==6?86D[ E96 !$p 2?5 E@H? @77:4:2=D A=2? E@ 4@?E:?F6 2AA=J:?8 2??F2==J F?E:= 7F?5:?8 :D D64FC65]k^Am kAmx? @E96C 3FD:?6DD[ DFA6CG:D@CD 4@CC64E65 E96 2AA@:?E>6?E E6C> 7@C t=:K236E9 w:I@? E@ E96 t4@?@>:4 s6G6=@A>6?E pFE9@C:EJ] %96 C6G:D:@? C67=64ED E92E w:I@? :D 7:==:?8 E96 C6>2:?56C @7 2 C6D:8?65 >6>36C’D E6C>[ H9:49 ?@H 6IE6?5D E9C@F89 s64] `_[ a_af]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Vandals target 19th-century Smyth County cemetery A historic cemetery established in the 19th century has apparently been the target of vandals. Celebrating Warriors: Project Graduation, Chilhowie partner for new endeavor “They look great,” said Chilhowie Mayor Gary Heninger of the banners displayed in the town celebrating the members of the Class of 2026. His c… Smyth supervisors honor Hollyfield for 25 years of cleaning road For about 25 years, Danny Hollyfield has picked up litter and debris from along Whitetop Road. Thursday evening, the Smyth County Board of Sup… Smyth County School Board honors Marion Senior High FFA advisers, others Over the past two years, Marion Senior High School’s FFA team has earned state titles in competition and represented Virginia in national programs. Vayda is ready to find her forever home Meet Smyth Animal Rescue’s Pet of the Week: Vayda.