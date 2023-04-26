A Marion Middle School student will have her essay published in a statewide magazine.

Monday evening, the Marion Town Council and Virginia Municipal League announced that Billie Hall, a seventh-grader, won the Region 1 award for the VML’s If I Were Mayor contest.

The VML’s Sue Mellen attended the council meeting to present Hall with a certificate and a $150 Visa gift card.

As well, Hall’s essay will be published in the VML’s magazine.

This is the second year, the Town of Marion has participated in the annual writing contest, which is open to seventh-graders across Virginia.

This year, Mellen said, the students were asked to identify a problem in their town, talk to another person about the situation, and write about their action plan for improving the problem.

The VML chose six regional winners and a statewide winner. The state prize went to Jayden McCaw of Fries.

The VML said it received hundreds of entries in the contest.

In Marion, Mayor David Helms said that 40 MMS students wrote essays, which were narrowed down by MMS staffers.

The faculty then forwarded five to Marion officials, who choose their top three to send to the VML.

Of those entries, two students tied for second place: Kaydan Wingler and Amayah Pasinato.

Helms said the town will present all three MMS students with season passes to Marion’s waterpark.

Edwina Richardson, MMS principal, told the council that all three of the students are bright and engaging and good writers, who should be celebrated.

Of the statewide winning entry, VML’s Executive Director Michelle Gowdy said, in a news release, “Mr. McCraw’s essay does a fantastic job making the point that localities – both large and small – are stronger when they consider the needs of everyone in the community. It also serves as a reminder that the rhetoric about school funding at the state level has real world consequences for even Virginia’s smallest towns. Congratulations to Mr. McCraw and all the winners!”

All winning essays will be featured in the May issue of VML’s magazine Virginia Town & City and will be posted at www.vml.org/education/essay-contest.