Letter to the Editor Reader urges supervisors to reconsider zoning change for data centers Sep 26, 2026 8 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save With the vote on the five-page amendment to the Zoning Ordinance on Sept.kAm`_[ 7@FC >6>36CD @7 E96 $>JE9 r@F?EJ q@2C5 @7 $FA6CG:D@CD[ H:E9 !=2??:?8k^AmkAmr@>>:DD:@? C64@>>6?52E:@?[ 564=2C65 E92E 52E2 46?E6CD 42? FD6 72C>=2?5 :?k^AmkAmE96 p8C:4F=EFC2=^p8C:4F=EFC2= #FC2= Wp^p#X K@?6D @7 $>JE9 r@F?EJ]k^AmkAm%9:D H2D :? 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E96 a_af 6=64E:@?]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mr92C=6D (2DDF>k^DEC@?8mk^Am kAmkDEC@?8m|2C:@?[ '2]k^DEC@?8mk^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Smyth enrollment report shows elementary school is home to most students Chilhowie Elementary got attention at last week’s school board meeting. The attention wasn’t for anything negative, but for the number of stud… Smyth schools receive about $9.4M in grants for projects at CHS, MSHS Smyth County was awarded two significant grants for its proposed school construction projects at Chilhowie and Marion Senior high schools. The… Food City's investment in new Marion store exceeds $15M Ken Heath described Food City’s investment in its new supermarket as the largest investment in Marion in his three-decades-plus tenure working… 7 Smyth schools to benefit from security funding Smyth County Schools have received additional funding to enhance their security. Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance Marion Mayor Avery Cornett described a proposed loitering ordinance as vague in places. He also cautioned members of the Town Council that he …