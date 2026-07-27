N.C. death investigation leads to arrest in Chilhowie SPorter Jul 27, 2026 Jul 27, 2026 0 Troy Allen Deese Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter A man wanted in North Carolina on a charge of destroying human remains to conceal a death was arrest in Chilhowie on Thursday.kAm%96 42D6 3682? :? E96 62C=J >@C?:?8 9@FCD @7 yF=J a_ H96? qFC<6 r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46 56AFE:6D H6C6 42==65 E@ 2? 255C6DD :? '2=56D6[ }@CE9 r2C@=:?2[ C682C5:?8 2 DFDA:4:@FD 562E9]k^AmkAm%96 qr$~ 2?5 E96 }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 $E2E6 qFC62F @7 x?G6DE:82E:@?D 3682? 2? :?G6DE:82E:@? :?E@ E96 4:C4F>DE2?46D @7 E96 562E9 @7 cb\J62C\@=5 p>2?52 qC@@<6 (:==:2>D[ @7 '2=56D6]k^AmkAm%96 ?6IE 52J E96 }r qFC62F @7 x?G6DE:82E:@?D C624965 @FE E@ =@42= 2FE9@C:E:6D] x?G6DE:82E@CD 36=:6G65 2 DFDA64E :? E96 42D6 H2D :? r9:=9@H:6]k^Am People are also reading… Family, Smyth Animal Rescue unite to keep Olivia's light shining Smyth hospital CEO says SCCH is not at risk of closure For 25 years LASO offers skills, life lessons Son of Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy arrested for shooting mother in Virginia home Smyth County continues to explore data center regs DIARY OF A WORD NERD: Limiting the spread of political violence Smyth Strong Award: Honoring Greer for giving others' hope Smyth asks court to OK 1% sales tax referendum for schools Fair fun and fellowship is underway in Rich Valley Smyth sheriff reports first numbers from photo-enforced I-81 work zone Virginia Tech shrinks presidential search committee, citing competition for candidates Waynesboro teacher's aide accused of putting hand sanitizer in student's mouth Prostitution ring at Roanoke bridal shop: First conviction gets man for racketeering Marion massage therapy practice adds acupuncturist, new therapies kAm~? %9FCD52J[ yF=J ab[ :?G6DE:82E@CD 56E6C>:?65 E92E E96 DFDA64E H2D 2E 2 r9:=9@H:6 9@>6[ 2?5 >6>36CD @7 E96 $>JE9 r@F?EJ $96C:77VD ~77:46 2?5 E96 r9:=9@H:6 !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E 6I64FE65 2 D62C49 H2CC2?E]k^AmkAmp44@C5:?8 E@ E96 $>JE9 r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46[ =2H 6?7@C46>6?E @77:46CD 2CC6DE65 %C@J p==6? s66D6[ ca[ @7 r2E2H32 r@F?EJ[ }@CE9 r2C@=:?2[ H9@ H2D H2?E65 2D 2 7F8:E:G6 7C@> ;FDE:46 3J E96 qFC<6 r@F?EJ 2FE9@C:E:6D] s66D6 H2D 492C865 H:E9 56DEC@J:?8 9F>2? C6>2:?D E@ 4@?462= 2 562E9 C682C5:?8 E96 }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 42D6]k^AmkAm%96 $96C:77’D ~77:46 2=D@ D2:5 E96J 7@F?5 $6=6?2 s] qC6656?[ ch[ @7 #@2?@<6[ :? E96 9@>6] $96 H2D E2<6? :?E@ 4FDE@5J @? 2? 24E:G6 ?2C4@E:4D H2CC2?E 7C@> #@2?@<6]k^Am kAms66D6 :D 36:?8 96=5 H:E9@FE 3@?5 2E E96 $@FE9H6DE ':C8:?:2 #68:@?2= y2:= :? p3:?85@? H9:=6 2H2:E:?8 6IEC25:E:@? E@ }@CE9 r2C@=:?2]k^AmkAmqC6656? H2D E6>A@C2C:=J 96=5 2E E96 #68:@?2= y2:=]k^AmkAm%96 }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 :?G6DE:82E:@? :D 24E:G6 2?5 @?8@:?8]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Family, Smyth Animal Rescue unite to keep Olivia's light shining Matthew Alley didn’t get to treasure a senior prom photo of his daughter Olivia or experience her high school graduation this spring. The 16-y… Smyth hospital CEO says SCCH is not at risk of closure Last week, Smyth County Community Hospital CEO Dale Clark said the Marion hospital is not at risk of closing. For 25 years LASO offers skills, life lessons Lori Carlton stood before her fellow Lifetime Aquatic Swim Organization veterans and its leaders and shared that she learned a great deal abou… Son of Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy arrested for shooting mother in Virginia home The son of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been arrested following a shooting at Bieniemy's home in Virginia, autho… Smyth County continues to explore data center regs For the moment, there is no mechanism by which a data center can locate in Smyth County.