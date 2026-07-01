Gene Watson returns to The Lincoln Theatre Jul 1, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lincoln Theatre will host Gene Watson on Friday, July 31, at 7:30 p.m.kAm~?6 @7 4@F?ECJ >FD:4’D >@DE 6>3=6>2E:4 32==25 D:?86CD[ v6?6 (2ED@? H:== 3C:?8 9:D ?2E:@?2= E@FC E@ |2C:@? E9:D yF=J] %9:D DA64:2= A6C7@C>2?46 H:== 762EFC6 E96 EF?6D E92E =65 E@ 9:D ab E@A E6?D 2?5 `` R` 4@F?ECJ 2?5 8@DA6= 9:ED @G6C 9:D e_\J62C 42C66C] (2ED@? :D 2=D@ DE:== C6=62D:?8 8C@F?5\3C62<:?8 >FD:4 E92E DA62<D E@ 9:D C6DA64E 7@C E92E EC25:E:@?2= 4@F?ECJ D@F?5]k^AmkAm(2ED@?’D DE@CJ 3682? :? !2=6DE:?6[ %6I2D[ H96C6 96 DE2CE65 D:?8:?8 :? 9@=:?6DD 49FC496D H:E9 9:D 72>:=J 7C@> 2? 62C=J 286] w:D 62C=:6DE AF3=:4 4@F?ECJ A6C7@C>2?46 42>6 H96? 96 H2D ;FDE `a J62CD @=5] (2ED@? 92D 2=H2JD DEC:G65 E@ 36 2 8:G:?8 D@F= 2?5 2 92C5 H@C<6C[ 6G6? 5C@AA:?8 @FE @7 9:89 D49@@= E@ H@C< 7F==\E:>6 2?5 DFAA@CE 9:D 72>:=J] w6 H@F=5 DA6?5 9:D 52JD H@C<:?8 @? 42CD 2?5 E96? AF== 6G6?:?8 D9:7ED D:?8:?8 :? 4=F3D] ~? @?6 72E67F= ?:89E :? w@FDE@?[ 96 H2D 5:D4@G6C65 3J %96 (:=3FC? qC@E96CD[ H9@ :?G:E65 9:> E@ E28 2=@?8 2?5 A6C7@C> 2E 2 76H @7 E96:C D9@HD]k^Am People are also reading… Candidate slates finalized for Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville Smyth County citizens speak out against data centers Chilhowie church celebrates Britton's 50 years of music ministry Wellness fair to return to Hungry Mother State Park in Marion Chilhowie Town Council honors record setting athlete Smyth County supervisors OK 10¢ real estate tax increase 'Scrapper' Broady: King's speeches still issue call to action Seeking gold: Marion teen to compete in world fly fishing championship Virginia teens charged with plotting murders, stealing Buffalo Wild Wings Using some restrooms costs money. How it works and why businesses use them Smyth County public hearing on proposed data center ordinance to be held at MSHS Smyth County undertakes groundwork to prepare for potential data center interest kAm%96J =2E6C D64FC65 9:> 2? 2AA62C2?46 2E %96 vC2?5 ~=6 ~ACJ[ H96C6 96 8@E 2 DE2?5:?8 @G2E:@? 2?5 2? 6?4@C6 D:?8:?8 E96 w2?< (:==:2>D D@?8 “x r2?’E w6=A xE x7 x’> $E:== :? {@G6 H:E9 *@F” 2?5 y:> #66G6D’ “xE xD }@ $64C6E (92E v@5 r2? s@]” $:?46 E96?[ 2F5:6?46D 24C@DD E96 ?2E:@? 92G6 AC2:D65 9:D :4@?:4 @4E2G6\;F>A:?8 C2?86 2?5 D>@@E9 E@?6] w6 92D C646:G65 ?F>6C@FD 244@=256D 7@C 9:D bb DEF5:@ 2=3F>D 2?5 e` D:?8=6D] tG6? H:E9 2 8C@H:?8 :?G6?E@CJ @7 249:6G6>6?ED[ (2ED@? 92D EC:65 E@ DE2J ECF6 E@ 9:D C@@ED]k^Am kAmxE’D ?@ DFCAC:D6 E92E DF49 2CE:DED 2D ':?46 v:==[ {66 p?? (@>24<[ #9@?52 ':?46?E[ %C246 p5<:?D[ r@??:6 $>:E9[ y@6 }:49@=D[ p=:D@? zC2FDD[ (:==:6 }6=D@?[ 2?5 >2?J @E96CD 2C6 ?@E @?=J 92AAJ 3FE 6286C E@ C64@C5 H:E9 v6?6] pE ?62C=J ga J62CD @7 286[ (2ED@? DE:== D:?8D H:E9 9:D 4=62C[ AFC6 E@?6 2?5 :? E96 D2>6 <6J 2D b_ J62CD 28@]k^Am kAm(2ED@? :D D4965F=65 E@ C6EFC? E@ %96 {:?4@=? %962EC6 @? uC:52J[ yF=J b`[ 2E fib_ A]>]k^AmkAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE %96 {:?4@=? %962EC6 2?5 6G6?E E:4<6ED[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]E96=:?4@=?]@C8QmHHH]E96=:?4@=?]@C8k^2m @C 42== afe\fgb\e_ha]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Candidate slates finalized for Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville The three towns in Smyth County will all boast competitive races for open town council seats this November. The ballot has been set as the dea… Smyth County citizens speak out against data centers While officials emphasized that no data center has an application to locate in Smyth County, more than two dozen citizens stressed that they w… Chilhowie church celebrates Britton's 50 years of music ministry For the last half century, Pat Britton not only shared her gift for music by performing but also by teaching others to tap into their love for… Wellness fair to return to Hungry Mother State Park in Marion More than 3,000 people attended last year’s 5 Bridges Wellness Fair at Hungry Mother State Park. This year, even more individuals are expected… Chilhowie Town Council honors record setting athlete Last week, the Chilhowie Town Council honored one of its Warrior athletes who brought home two back-to-back state championships and set a stat…