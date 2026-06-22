Chautauqua bringing new art to town Jun 22, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 1 of 4 Warming up on the main stage at Elizabeth Brown Park. Josh Johnston puts a brush to a wall for Wytheville's newest piece of public art. A Boone, North Carolina, muralist works on a piece at the Chautauqua Festival. Food vendors have returned for the annual festival fun. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Chautauqua Festival is in full swing, turning Elizabeth Brown Park into a community hub of food, arts, crafts, music and more.kAm%9:D J62C[ E96C6’D 2 ?6H 2EEC24E:@? AC@>:D:?8 E@ =62G6 2 A6C>2?6?E 492?86 E@ E96 A2C<] q@@?6[ }@CE9 r2C@=:?2[ >FC2=:DE y@D9 y@9?DE@? :D 3FDJ 4C62E:?8 (JE96G:==6 ?6IE AF3=:4 2CE A:646 :? t=:K236E9 qC@H?]k^AmkAm%96 76DE:G2=[ @7 4@FCD6[ 92D E96 FDF2= @776C:?8D[ :?4=F5:?8 2? 2CE 2?5 A9@E@8C2A9J D9@H[ 2 7=@H6C 2?5 E23=6 D9@H[ 52:=J 2CE:D2?D @7 E96 52J[ 7@@5 G6?5@CD 2?5 =@?8E:>6 76DE:G2= 72G@C:E6 qFEE6C7=J E96 r=@H?]k^Am kAmr@>:?8 FA E@52J[ 2E ?@@?[ :D !255=6 u2DE6C q=F68C2DD 2E E96 FAA6C D96=E6C] %@?:89E[ q2?5 @7 ~K H:== 3C:?8 36249 >FD:4 E@ E96 t=:K236E9 qC@H? DE286 2E eib_ A]>][ 7@==@H65 3J q@3 $686C %C:3FE6 w@==JH@@5 }:89ED 2E gib_ A]>]k^Am People are also reading… Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway Seeking gold: Marion teen to compete in world fly fishing championship Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Smyth Animal Rescue's Pet of the Week is fun loving and ready for his next adventure Broady to present program to help instill Martin Luther King's clarity, courage Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations Smyth County School Board honors Chilhowie businessman Smyth County deputy saves man's life Virginia budget leaders reach 'agreement in principle' for deal These brands pulled back on Pride. It could cost them. Here's why 36 Million Small Businesses Are Quietly Fighting the Same Battle Offensive line battles highlight Virginia Tech's summer Norovirus spreads among Appalachian Trail hikers in Virginia Smyth commissioner hosts drive-through high-mileage recording event kAm~? %9FCD52J[ pK=2? |@?E8@>6CJ H:== A=2J E96 FAA6C D96=E6C 2E ?@@?] ~?6 $:56 |:DD:?8[ E96 a_ae qC6HD 2?5 q2?5D H:??6C[ H:== @A6? E96 ?:89E @7 >FD:4 2E eib_ A]>] @? E96 >2:? DE286] r=@D:?8 @FE E96 ?:89E @? %9FCD52J :D $@FE96C? C@4< 24E %96 s2>? $92>6D]k^AmkAms2CC6? $96AA2C5 H:== A=2J =:G6 >FD:4 :? E96 FAA6C D96=E6C 2E ?@@? @? uC:52J]k^Am kAmuC:52J ?:89E[ (6DE ':C8:?:2\32D65 %FA6=@ sC:G6 D6ED E96 DE286 2E eib_ A]>] r=@D:?8 @FE E96 6G6?:?8 :D E96 D67\56D4C:365 !@DDF> #@4< @7 q@@?6[ }@CE9 r2C@=:?2[ 7:G6\A:646 r:82C6EE6D o $F?D6E[ 3=6?5:?8 7@=<[ C@@ED >FD:4 2?5 :?5:6 C@4< :?E@ 2 D@2C:?8 DE6H]k^Am kAmp=D@ @? uC:52J ?:89E[ 2E h A]>][ :D $A@@<J $E@C:6D H:E9 |D] yF5J]k^Am kAmp 7F== 52J @7 =@?8\2H2:E65 6G6?ED 4=@D6 @FE E96 76DE:G2= @? $2EFC52J]k^AmkAmuC@> g 2]>] E@ ?@@? :D E96 r2CD :? E96 !2C< 42C D9@H 2E (:E96CD !2C<] %96 D9@H :D 7C66 E@ G:6H H:E9 2 S`_ 42C 6?ECJ 766] %96 2??F2= r92FE2FBF2 dz :D D6E 7@C 2 h 2]>] DE2CE H:E9 C68:DEC2E:@? @A6?:?8 2E ficd 2]>]k^Am kAm(JG2r@? H:== 36 96=5 2E E96 A2CE 7C@> `_ 2]>] E@ a A]>] @? $2EFC52J[ H:E9 r92D6 p=E:K6C AC@G:5:?8 >FD:4 :? E96 FAA6C D96=E6C 2E ?@@?]k^AmkAm#U2>Ajq 2?5 E96 |@E@H? D@F?5D 2C6 @? E96 D4965F=6 2D $@F=;2> E2<6D E96 >2:? DE286 2E eib_ A]>] r=@D:?8 @FE E96 76DE:G2= @? E96 >2:? DE286[ 5:C64E 7C@> {2D '682D[ :D |:4926= y24<D@? EC:3FE6 |y s6;2GF]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway The rehabilitation of the old Hartwood building in Saltville is one step closer to reality this week. Seeking gold: Marion teen to compete in world fly fishing championship A rising senior at Marion Senior High School is preparing to go to Ireland to compete against teams from eight other countries and bring a gol… Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award For the second year in a row, a Smyth County high school student has claimed the state title in an art competition. Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Communities in Smyth and Wythe counties are working to support one of their own who was injured in the line of duty. Smyth Animal Rescue's Pet of the Week is fun loving and ready for his next adventure Meet the Smyth Animal Rescue Pet of the Week: Gambit.