Centerpiece Top Story Smyth commissioner hosts drive-through high-mileage recording event SPorter Jun 18, 2026 35 mins ago 0 Commissioner of the Revenue Bradley Powers and his staff recorded vehicles' mileage Saturday during a special outreach event. SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter Owners of high-mileage vehicles began coming into Chilhowie Elementary School 45 minutes before a drive-through taxpayer event Saturday morning eager to try to reduce their personal property taxes.kAmsFC:?8 E96 6G6?E E92E C2? 7C@> `_ 2]>] F?E:= a A]>][ r@>>:DD:@?6C @7 E96 #6G6?F6 qC25=6J !@H6CD 2?5 9:D DE277 C64@C565 E96 >:=6286 @7 >@C6 E92? `__ G69:4=6D]k^AmkAmsF6 E@ >F=E:A=6 :DDF6D H:E9 D@7EH2C6 492?86D[ !@H6CD 2?E:4:A2E6D E92E E9:D >2J 36 E96 @?=J 9:89\>:=6286 C64@C5:?8 @442D:@? 7@C E9:D J62C] w@H6G6C[ :? E96 7FEFC6[ 96’5 =:<6 E@ 9@DE 6G6?ED :? 5:776C6?E 2C62D @7 E96 4@F?EJ]k^Am kAmu@C E9:D @?6 96 36=:6G65 rt$ @776C65 E96 36DE EC277:4 7=@H :? 42D6 G69:4=6D 324<65 FA]k^Am People are also reading… Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Health Commission analysis finds Smyth hospital 'at risk of closure' Smyth County undertakes groundwork to prepare for potential data center interest Broady to present program to help instill Martin Luther King's clarity, courage Smyth Animal Rescue's Pet of the Week is fun loving and ready for his next adventure 'The Coolest Hometown': Actors, stage crew sought to support new play about Marion Mount Rogers Community Services makes case for its funding requests Commonwealth's Attorney's Office to host church security training for Smyth County These brands pulled back on Pride. It could cost them. Here's why Smyth County seeks public input on future use of Carnegie School Early look at Virginia Tech’s 2026 Week 2 opponent ODU Record $75 million gift to benefit Virginia Tech athletics, Honors College kAm'69:4=6 >:=286 42? 36 2 724E@C :? 2DD6DD:?8 2 E2IA2J6CVD A6CD@?2= AC@A6CEJ E2I] %96 4@>>:DD:@?6C’D @77:46 42? 4@?D:56C >:=6286 H:E9:? ys !@H6C !C:4:?8 vF:56=:?6D] !C@@7 @7 >:=6286 3J G:DF2= 4@?7:C>2E:@?[ :?DA64E:@? C6A@CE[ @C >2:?E6?2?46 5@4F>6?E2E:@? :D ?66565] p? 25;FDE>6?E 7@C 9:89 >:=6286 C6BF:C6D 5@4F>6?E2E:@? 2?5 >FDE 36 25;FDE65 2??F2==J]k^AmkAmx?5:G:5F2=D H9@ 5:5?’E >2<6 :E E@ $2EFC52J’D 6G6?E >2J 368:? E96 AC@46DD H:E9 2 7@C> 2G2:=23=6 @? E96 4@>>:DD:@?6C’D H63D:E6 F?56C E96 !6CD@?2= !C@A6CEJ D64E:@?]k^Am kAm&?56C ?6H D@7EH2C6 E92E :D 4@>:?8 E@ E96 r@>>:DD:@?6C’D @77:46[ E96 AC@46DD D9@F=5 36 23=6 E@ 36 :?:E:2E65 @?=:?6 ?6IE J62C]k^Am kAmu@C $2EFC52J’D 6G6?E[ !@H6CD 36=:6G65 “E9:D H:== 96=A 2 =@E @7 A6@A=6]”k^AmkAmu@C 9:D DE277[ :E 2=D@ 96=AD E@ 86E E96 2DD6DD>6?E C64@C5D 244FC2E6 367@C6 E96 3:==D 8@ @FE C2E96C E92? 36:?8 2D<65 E@ 492?86 E96> 27E6CH2C5]k^AmkAm(:E9 9:D G2C:@FD @FEC6249 6G6?ED[ !@H6CD D2:5[ 96 H2?ED E@ >2<6 9:D @77:46’D D6CG:46D 2D 2446DD:3=6 2D A@DD:3=6] “%9:D :D 6IEC6>6=J :>A@CE2?E[” 96 D2:5]k^Am kAmpE @?6 A@:?E 5FC:?8 E96 >@C?:?8[ DE277 >6>36CD D2:5 E96J H6C6 86EE:?8 8@@5 7665324<] “%96 E2IA2J6CD 2C6 A=62D65[” E96J D2:5]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story