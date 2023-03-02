Arrested last year in an investigation targeting individuals bringing drugs into Wythe County, a Roanoke man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two felonies.

Antonio Isaiah Reynolds, 23, was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison on charges of possessing with the intent to distribute 10 or more grams of methamphetamine and distributing 10 or more grams of methamphetamine.

After his release, he’ll be on probation for three years, during which time he’ll waive his Fourth Amendment protections.

The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office arrested Reynolds on Interstate 81 last April and accused him of bringing approximately six ounces of meth into the county to sell.

Police said Reynolds tried to flee from deputies and hit a patrol vehicle.

“I would like to thank the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office for their excellent work in this case,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones said in a release. “A pipeline of illegal narcotics makes its way to Wythe County via Roanoke and today’s conviction sends a clear message that our county will not tolerate such trafficking.”