Mount Rogers planners receive $1.5M to assess polluted properties SPorter Jun 30, 2026 10 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This region may see help dealing with properties that have been impacted by a hazardous substance, pollutant or contaminant.kAm%9FCD52J[ #6A] |@C82? vC:77:E9 2??@F?465 E92E E96 t?G:C@?>6?E2= !C@E64E:@? p86?4J 2H2C565 E96 |@F?E #@86CD !=2??:?8 s:DEC:4E r@>>:DD:@? 2 S`]d >:==:@? 8C2?E E9C@F89 E96 qC@H?7:6=5D !C@8C2>]k^AmkAm%96 7F?5D[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6[ H:== 36 FD65 E@ DFAA@CE 3C@H?7:6=5 :?G6?E@C:6D[ A=2??:?8[ 6?G:C@?>6?E2= 2DD6DD>6?ED[ 2?5 4@>>F?:EJ @FEC6249 24E:G:E:6D] %9C@F89 E96 AC@8C2>[ 4@>>F?:E:6D 2?5 @E96C DE2<69@=56CD 2C6 6?23=65 E@ 2DD6DD 2?5 D276=J 4=62? FA 2?5 DFDE2:?23=J C6FD6 3C@H?7:6=5D]k^Am kAmp 3C@H?7:6=5 :D 2?J AC@A6CEJ H96C6 56G6=@A>6?E 42? 36 E9H2CE65 3J A6C46:G65 @C <?@H? 4@?E2>:?2E:@?]k^Am People are also reading… Candidate slates finalized for Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville Smyth County supervisors OK 10¢ real estate tax increase Smyth County citizens speak out against data centers Wellness fair to return to Hungry Mother State Park in Marion Chilhowie Town Council honors record setting athlete Seeking gold: Marion teen to compete in world fly fishing championship 'Scrapper' Broady: King's speeches still issue call to action Virginia teens charged with plotting murders, stealing Buffalo Wild Wings Smyth jury decides animal cruelty case Smyth County undertakes groundwork to prepare for potential data center interest Using some restrooms costs money. How it works and why businesses use them Smyth County public hearing on proposed data center ordinance to be held at MSHS Smyth County deputy saves man's life Graffin credits new Virginia Tech AD White for Florida Atlantic's rise kAmvC:77:E9 6IAC6DD65 9:D DFAA@CE 7@C E96 AC@8C2>[ H9:49 92D 56=:G6C65 >:==:@?D @7 5@==2CD E@ $@FE9H6DE ':C8:?:2 4@>>F?:E:6D E@ 96=A H:E9 A@E6?E:2= 64@?@>:4 56G6=@A>6?E AC@;64ED]k^AmkAmvC:77:E9 D2:5[ “#656G6=@A>6?E @7 3C@H?7:6=5 D:E6D :? ':C8:?:2’D }:?E9 s:DEC:4E 2C6 AC@>:D:?8 AC@;64ED E92E 244@F?E 7@C 64@?@>:4 8C@HE9 A@E6?E:2=] %9:D t!p qC@H?7:6=5D vC2?E 7@C S`]d >:==:@? 96=AD |@F?E #@86CD !=2??:?8 s:DEC:4E r@>>:DD:@? 7FCE96C 6IA=@C6 @AA@CEF?:E:6D E92E C656G6=@A =@42= 3C@H?7:6=5 D:E6D]”k^Am kAm%96 |@F?E #@86CD !=2??:?8 s:DEC:4E r@>>:DD:@? D6CG6D E96 4@F?E:6D @7 q=2?5[ r2CC@==[ vC2JD@?[ $>JE9[ (2D9:?8E@? 2?5 (JE96 2?5 E96 4:E:6D @7 qC:DE@= 2?5 v2=2I]k^Am kAmx? a_ac[ 2 AC@8C2> 8C2?E 4@G6C65 E96 C6>@G2= @7 2D36DE@D 7C@> E96 7@C>6C |2C:@? x?E6C>65:2E6 $49@@= 367@C6 E96 DECF4EFC6 H2D 56>@=:D965]k^AmkAmx? $2=EG:==6[ E96 56>@=:E:@? @7 E96 7@C>6C %@H? $9@A 2?5 AC@A6CEJ 4=62?FA H6C6 2=D@ 7F?565[ :? A2CE[ 3J AC@8C2> 8C2?ED]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Candidate slates finalized for Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville The three towns in Smyth County will all boast competitive races for open town council seats this November. The ballot has been set as the dea… Smyth County supervisors OK 10¢ real estate tax increase The decision to raise the real estate tax 10 cents did not appear to come easily to Smyth County’s Board of Supervisors last Thursday evening. Smyth County citizens speak out against data centers While officials emphasized that no data center has an application to locate in Smyth County, more than two dozen citizens stressed that they w… Wellness fair to return to Hungry Mother State Park in Marion More than 3,000 people attended last year’s 5 Bridges Wellness Fair at Hungry Mother State Park. This year, even more individuals are expected… Chilhowie Town Council honors record setting athlete Last week, the Chilhowie Town Council honored one of its Warrior athletes who brought home two back-to-back state championships and set a stat…