WCC hosts jamboree on Oct. 17 Sep 29, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Wytheville Community College (WCC) Jamboree will host Coyote Ugly and the Demin & Plaid band on Saturday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m.in Snyder Auditorium.kAm%96 6G6?E H:== D9@H42D6 E96 56AE9 2?5 5:G6CD:EJ @7 3=F68C2DD >FD:4 H:E9 A6C7@C>2?46D 3J r@J@E6 &8=J 2?5 s6?:> U2>Aj !=2:5[ 3C:?8:?8 E@86E96C 6IA6C:6?465 >FD:4:2?D 2?5 2 C:D:?8 86?6C2E:@? @7 J@F?8 A6C7@C>6CD]k^AmkAmz?@H? 7@C :ED F?:BF6 92C>@?:6D 2?5 9:89\6?6C8J A6C7@C>2?46D[ r@J@E6 &8=J :D 32D65 :? E96 z:?8DA@CE[ %6??6DD66[ 2C62 2?5 :D E@FE65 2D @?6 @7 E96 >@DE 6?6C86E:4 32?5D E@FC:?8 E96 3=F68C2DD 4:C4F:E E@52J] %96 8C@FA 762EFC6D y@6J r@I[ ':?46 qF==:?D[ %@> w@CE@?[ s2G:5 r9C:D=6J[ 2?5 q6G6C=J w@CE@?[ H9@ 3=6?5 EC25:E:@?2= 3=F68C2DD :?7=F6?46D H:E9 2 >@56C? 2AAC@249 E@ 4C62E6 2 5:DE:?4E:G6 D@F?5 2?5 DA:C:E65 A6C7@C>2?46]k^Am People are also reading… Smyth enrollment report shows elementary school is home to most students Smyth schools receive about $9.4M in grants for projects at CHS, MSHS Virginia Voices: Lieutenant Governor gets to know Wytheville 1,374 pages: Smyth School Board receives study of school buildings' needs Food City's investment in new Marion store exceeds $15M Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance Monarch Watch: Citizen scientists tag, launch monarchs to join migration to Mexico Feels Like Home: Lewis' Country Store prepares to open in Chilhowie Chilhowie Apple Festival to celebrate USA's 250th Smyth, Wythe TRIAD chapters win grants to continue helping senior citizens 7 Smyth schools to benefit from security funding A look at Smyth board's OK of data center zoning regs Rain, wind, and resilience: Hokies rally to win messy game at Boston College Grayson Highlands State Park hosts Fall Festival Sept. 26-27 Pribula, Flores and Courtney lead Virginia football in blowout win over Delaware kAmy@:?:?8 E96> :D s6?:> U2>Aj !=2:5[ 2? @?\E96\C:D6 J@FE9 32?5 32D65 C:89E 96C6 :? E96 q=F6 #:586] %96 J@F?8 >FD:4:2?D 3C:?8 2 9:89\6?6C8J[ 92C5\5C:G:?8 DEJ=6 @7 3=F68C2DD E@ E96 DE286] (9:=6 E96:C J@FE9 >2J 36 A2CE @7 H92E >2<6D E96> DE2?5 @FE[ E96:C >FD:42= 23:=:EJ DA62<D 7@C :ED6=7] t249 >6>36C :D 2 E2=6?E65 :?DECF>6?E2=:DE[ 2?5 E@86E96C E96J 92G6 62C?65 ?F>6C@FD 2H2C5D @? E96 3=F68C2DD 4@>A6E:E:@? 4:C4F:E]k^AmkAmuC@> r@J@E6 &8=J’D D62D@?65 >FD:4:2?D9:A 2?5 F?:BF6 92C>@?:6D E@ s6?:> U2>Aj !=2:5’D J@FE97F= 6?6C8J 2?5 2H2C5\H:??:?8 E2=6?E[ E96 EH@ 8C@FAD C6AC6D6?E E96 4@?E:?F:?8 6G@=FE:@? @7 3=F68C2DD >FD:4—9@?@C:?8 :ED EC25:E:@?D H9:=6 D9@H42D:?8 E96 E2=6?E65 >FD:4:2?D H9@ 2C6 42CCJ:?8 E96 D@F?5 :?E@ E96 7FEFC6]k^Am kAm$62E:?8 7@C E96 6G6?E :D 2G2:=23=6 @? 2 7:CDE\4@>6[ 7:CDE\D6CG65 32D:D] %96 6G6?E :D 7C66 2?5 @A6? E@ E96 AF3=:4j 9@H6G6C[ 5@?2E:@?D H:== 36 2446AE65 E@ 96=A 567C2J E96 EC2G6= 6IA6?D6D @7 E96 32?5D]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Smyth enrollment report shows elementary school is home to most students Chilhowie Elementary got attention at last week’s school board meeting. The attention wasn’t for anything negative, but for the number of stud… Smyth schools receive about $9.4M in grants for projects at CHS, MSHS Smyth County was awarded two significant grants for its proposed school construction projects at Chilhowie and Marion Senior high schools. The… Virginia Voices: Lieutenant Governor gets to know Wytheville In its nearly eight years of operation, Wytheville’s Open Door Café has been visited by its share of politicians. However, none had donned dis… 1,374 pages: Smyth School Board receives study of school buildings' needs $221+ million is the estimated cost of repairs and renovations needed at Smyth County’s schools over the next few years, according to a just c… Food City's investment in new Marion store exceeds $15M Ken Heath described Food City’s investment in its new supermarket as the largest investment in Marion in his three-decades-plus tenure working…