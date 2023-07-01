This week, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT) announced that 11 rural public transit agencies received a total of $4,690,010 in federal funding to replace 39 transit vehicles that have exceeded their useful lives in both age and mileage.

Among those agencies was District Three Public Transit, which will be able to replace four vehicles.

Virginia received the funding through the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Buses and Bus Facilities program, which focuses on replacing, rehabilitating, and buying buses and related equipment and to construct bus-related facilities. The competitive program received $8.7 billion in project proposals, of which the FTA approved 130 awards totaling nearly $1.7 billion.

The replacement of these buses will help reduce the transit vehicle replacement backlog in these communities and will also help grow transit ridership. To show its commitment to partnering with Virginia’s public transit agencies to modernize fleets, DRPT has set aside $5 million in its Fiscal Year 2024 budget to provide matching funds to transit agencies that receive federal grant funds.

“The replacement of these buses will help Virginia’s rural transit agencies reduce vehicle maintenance costs and enhance service reliability in the rural communities that they serve,” DRPT Director Jennifer DeBruhl said. “This federal funding will ensure that transit agencies maintain a reliable multimodal network that connects Virginians to jobs, education, and health care across the Commonwealth.”