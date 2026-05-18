Salem VA receives funding May 18, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Salem VA Health Care System received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funding in the first quarter of the fiscal year.kAm%96 7F?5:?8 :D A2CE @7 2 C64@C5 k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^?6HD]G2]8@G^AC6DD\C@@>^`cceda^QmSc]g 3:==:@? :? ?2E:@?H:56 'p DA6?5:?8 E@ >@56C?:K6k^2m[ C6A2:C[ 2?5 :>AC@G6 962=E9 42C6 724:=:E:6D :? u*a_ae G:2 E96 '6E6C2?D w62=E9 p5>:?:DEC2E:@?’D }@?\C64FCC:?8 |2:?E6?2?46 AC@8C2>]k^AmkAmuF?5:?8 AC@;64ED 7@C E96 $2=6> 'p w62=E9 r2C6 $JDE6> :? 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J62CD] k^=:mk^F=m 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Former SCCH doctor indicted by federal grand jury on 7 charges On April 29, a one-time doctor at Smyth County Community Hospital was arraigned on seven federal indictments related to an alleged sexual rela… Marion council acts to help Hayes attend meetings electronically As she’s able, the recuperating councilmember Debra Hayes can now take part in Marion Town Council meetings. Marion's VFW honors law enforcement Officers of the Year A Marion police officer who continued to serve others when his own needs were serious was one of the Smyth County Officer of the Year honorees. Virginia Tech softball rallies past Akron to reach NCAA regional finals The Hokies lost to LSU 8-0 in the afternoon but beat Akron 7-6 on Saturday night. Smyth Commonwealth's Attorney says assault-style firearms ban is unenforceable Late Thursday, Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed into law a package of legislation that included a ban on the future sale and manufacture of assa…