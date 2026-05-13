Church plans finance workshop May 13, 2026 17 mins ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Restoration Church will host a free “Family Finance Workshop” on Saturday, May 16, from 10 a.m. to noon at 1099 W. Washington Street in Wytheville.kAm%96 6G6?E :D 56D:8?65 E@ 96=A :?5:G:5F2=D 2?5 72>:=:6D 36EE6C F?56CDE2?5 AC24E:42= 7:?2?4:2= AC:?4:A=6D E9C@F89 D6DD:@?D E2:=@C65 7@C 25F=ED[ E66?D[ 2?5 49:=5C6?] %@A:4D H:== :?4=F56 A6CD@?2= 7:?2?46[ 3F586E:?8[ D2G:?8D[ C6E:C6>6?E A=2??:?8[ 7:?2?4:2= =:E6C24J 2?5 H92E $4C:AEFC6 E62496D 23@FE >@?6J 2?5 DE6H2C5D9:A]k^AmkAmr9FC49 =6256CD D2J E96 H@C<D9@A :D :?E6?565 E@ AC@G:56 AC24E:42= 96=A :? 2 E:>6 H96? >2?J 72>:=:6D 2C6 DECF88=:?8 H:E9 7:?2?4:2= F?46CE2:?EJ 2?5 C:D:?8 4@DED]k^Am kAm“(6 H2?E E@ 96=A A6@A=6 3F:=5 DEC@?8 7:?2?4:2= 923:ED 2?5 2?DH6C C62=\H@C=5 BF6DE:@?D 23@FE >@?6J :? 2 AC24E:42= 2?5 q:3=:42= H2J[” D2:5 #6DE@C2E:@? r9FC49 A2DE@C y6C6>J u2C=6J] “%9:D :D 7@C 6G6CJ52J A6@A=6 H9@ D:>A=J H2?E E@ =62C?[ 2D< BF6DE:@?D[ 2?5 :>AC@G6 E96:C 7:?2?4:2= 7FEFC6]”k^Am People are also reading… Former SCCH doctor indicted by federal grand jury on 7 charges Marion firefighters help battle Wytheville blaze, welcome long-awaited engine Oak Point teacher honored in Richmond ceremony Virginia Tech AD Babcock: Men's basketball needs help with NIL funding Meet Jarek: Smyth County's Pet of the Week Hobart Smith Day celebrates Saltville, Appalachia's musical legacy Celebrating Warriors: Project Graduation, Chilhowie partner for new endeavor Work begins on $12.7M expansion of Mount Rogers Community Services' Marion campus Trump says federal gasoline tax to be reduced 'till it's appropriate' Medical debt eliminated for nearly 7K Smyth residents FBI searching Portsmouth office of state Sen. Louise Lucas 3 juveniles face charges following Smyth, Wythe pursuit on I-81 Vandals target 19th-century Smyth County cemetery Smyth leaders prepare for any data center projects Smyth Commonwealth's Attorney honors Saltville officer kAmx? 255:E:@? E@ E96 DA64:2= D6DD:@?D 7@C E66?D 2?5 49:=5C6?[ 25F=ED E@ E96 6G6?E H:== 6?;@J 2 D6DD:@? DA64:7:42==J DA62<:?8 23@FE q:3=6 AC:?4:A=6D 7@C 7:?2?46[ 7@==@H65 3J E2=<D 23@FE D2G:?8D[ C6E:C6>6?E[ 52J E@ 52J =:G:?8[ 2?5 2 BF6DE:@? 2?5 2?DH6C E:>6]k^AmkAm%96 H@C<D9@A :D 4@>A=6E6=J 7C66 2?5 @A6? E@ E96 AF3=:4] r@>>F?:EJ >6>36CD 7C@> 2== 324<8C@F?5D 2C6 :?G:E65 E@ 2EE6?5]k^Am kAm }@ C68:DEC2E:@? 7@C E96 6G6?E :D ?646DD2CJ[ 2EE6?566D D:>A=J ?665 E@ D9@H FA @? $2EFC52J 7@C E96 `_ 2]>] 6G6?E]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Former SCCH doctor indicted by federal grand jury on 7 charges On April 29, a one-time doctor at Smyth County Community Hospital was arraigned on seven federal indictments related to an alleged sexual rela… Marion firefighters help battle Wytheville blaze, welcome long-awaited engine On April 25, a building familiar to many people burned. The building, most commonly associated with its stint as a Bob Evans restaurant, was d… Oak Point teacher honored in Richmond ceremony Tuesday, Hunter Trivette was honored as one of Virginia’s Regional Teachers of the Year as the Commonwealth named its Teacher of the Year from… Virginia Tech AD Babcock: Men's basketball needs help with NIL funding “I would guesstimate it just near the middle, maybe slightly below,” Babcock said of where men’s basketball would rank in the ACC for NIL fund… Meet Jarek: Smyth County's Pet of the Week Smyth County Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week is Jarek, who has been in the shelter’s care for 90 days with no interest.