Reverse storytelling delights Jun 22, 2026 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 Cory Howard reacts to a suggestion from an audience member at the library. Cory Howard presents Campfireball at the library on Monday. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On Monday, Cory Howard led a group of junior story-ologists through the discovery of a never-seen-before dinosaur and unearthed a never-heard-before story along the way.kAmr2>A7:C632==[ 2 C6G6CD6 DE@CJE6==:?8 D9@H E92E’D A2CE >25 =:3D =:G6 2?5 A2CE |C] #@86CD[ H2D 96=5 |@?52J 2E E96 (JE96 r@F?EJ !F3=:4 {:3C2CJ] (:E9 5:?@D2FCD @? E96 >6?F[ w@H2C5 2?5 E96 r2>A7:C632== A2CE:4:A2?ED 5:5?’E 5:D2AA@:?E]k^AmkAmp 8C25F2E6 @7 t2DE %6??6DD66 $E2E6 &?:G6CD:EJ’D >2DE6C’D 568C66 AC@8C2> :? DE@CJE6==:?8[ w@H2C5 =65 E96 ?6H=J DH@C? :? 8C@FA @7 DE@CJ\@=@8:DED E9C@F89 >2542A 52?46 3C62<D[ DECF88=6D H:E9 E96 AC@A6C AC@?F?4:2E:@? @7 EC:46C2E@AD 2?5 =67E =:?86C:?8 BF6DE:@?D =:<6 9@H s2?K:8 E96 5@8 8@E 9:D ?2>6 2?5 H9J @? @?6 92D E9@F89E @7 >2<:?8 DA2896EE: 2?5 4966D6 2D 2 >2:? 5:D9]k^Am People are also reading… Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway Seeking gold: Marion teen to compete in world fly fishing championship Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Smyth Animal Rescue's Pet of the Week is fun loving and ready for his next adventure Broady to present program to help instill Martin Luther King's clarity, courage Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations Smyth County School Board honors Chilhowie businessman Smyth County deputy saves man's life Virginia budget leaders reach 'agreement in principle' for deal These brands pulled back on Pride. It could cost them. Here's why 36 Million Small Businesses Are Quietly Fighting the Same Battle Offensive line battles highlight Virginia Tech's summer Norovirus spreads among Appalachian Trail hikers in Virginia Smyth commissioner hosts drive-through high-mileage recording event kAmw@H2C5[ H9@ 92D EFC?65 E96 24E @7 E6==:?8 DE@C:6D :?D:56\@FE[ 2==@H:?8 2F5:6?46D @7 2== 286D E@ HC:E6 E96:C @H? E2=6D :? E96 >@>6?E[ :D E96 >2DE6C @7 E96 :>AC@G :562= @7 “J6D[ 2?5[” 8F:5:?8 E96 J@F?8 7@=<D 2E E96 =:3C2CJ :? 3C:?8:?8 E@ =:76 E96 E2=6 @7 E96 %H@ %9@FD2?5 u:7EJ\$:I\2D2FCFD ?2>65 |@>>J[ H:E9 2 7C@8\D92A65 DE@>249[ EH@ 3C2:?D[ C@A6J >FD4=6D 2?5 3:8 8@@8=J 6J6D]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway The rehabilitation of the old Hartwood building in Saltville is one step closer to reality this week. Seeking gold: Marion teen to compete in world fly fishing championship A rising senior at Marion Senior High School is preparing to go to Ireland to compete against teams from eight other countries and bring a gol… Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award For the second year in a row, a Smyth County high school student has claimed the state title in an art competition. Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Communities in Smyth and Wythe counties are working to support one of their own who was injured in the line of duty. Smyth Animal Rescue's Pet of the Week is fun loving and ready for his next adventure Meet the Smyth Animal Rescue Pet of the Week: Gambit.