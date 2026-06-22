Capitol Commentary Celebrating the Nation’s 250th Birthday U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith Jun 22, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save America’s 250th anniversary is an exciting time for Virginia communities and the United States.kAmq642FD6 E9:D :D ECF=J 2 3:8 562=[ x H:== 565:42E6 EH@ 4@=F>?D E@ 9@?@C E9:D C6>2C<23=6 >@>6?E :? @FC 9:DE@CJ]k^AmkAm~FC ad_kDFAmE9k^DFAm 3:CE952J :D 2 9:DE@C:4 >:=6DE@?6 E92E :?DA:C6D A2EC:@E:4 46=63C2E:@?D[ 76DE:G:E:6D 2?5 EC25:E:@?D]k^AmkAmpD E96 $E2E6 2E E96 6A:46?E6C @7 E96 :?56A6?56?46 >@G6>6?E[ ':C8:?:2’D C@=6 42??@E 36 F?56CDE2E65]k^Am kAm'pad_[ 2 4@>>:DD:@? 4C62E65 3J E96 ':C8:?:2 v6?6C2= pDD6>3=J[ H2D 6DE23=:D965 E@ 56E2:= 2?5 4@>>6>@C2E6 E96 D:8?:7:42?E C@=6 E92E ':C8:?:2 A=2J65 :? @FC 4@F?ECJ’D 7@F?5:?8]k^Am People are also reading… Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Smyth Animal Rescue's Pet of the Week is fun loving and ready for his next adventure Broady to present program to help instill Martin Luther King's clarity, courage Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations Smyth County School Board honors Chilhowie businessman Smyth County deputy saves man's life Virginia budget leaders reach 'agreement in principle' for deal These brands pulled back on Pride. 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Related to this story Most Popular Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway The rehabilitation of the old Hartwood building in Saltville is one step closer to reality this week. Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award For the second year in a row, a Smyth County high school student has claimed the state title in an art competition. Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Communities in Smyth and Wythe counties are working to support one of their own who was injured in the line of duty. Smyth Animal Rescue's Pet of the Week is fun loving and ready for his next adventure Meet the Smyth Animal Rescue Pet of the Week: Gambit. Broady to present program to help instill Martin Luther King's clarity, courage Marion native Arthur “Scrapper” Broady is returning to his hometown next weekend to help the community commemorate Juneteenth. He wants to hel…