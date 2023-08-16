Hungry Mother State Park is offering an array of activities to help individuals and families celebrate Labor Day Weekend.

Here’s a look at those planned activities.

Friday, Sept. 1

11 a.m. Get Hooked on Fishing: Learn the basics of fishing, as well as tips to enjoy the sport. All equipment is provided, but participants may bring their own. Meet at the Boat Ramp off Mitchell Valley Road. Free.

1 p.m. Scat and Tracks: Have you ever wondered what animal left that scat? Or what that footprint belongs to? Learn how to identify animals by what they leave behind. Meet at the beach. Free.

3 p.m. Apex Predators: There are lots of predators in the world, but what does it take to reach the top of the food chain? Learn about the top predators here in Appalachia and meet one up close. Meet at the Discovery Center. Free.

7 p.m. Music in the Park: Bring a chair or blanket to the Gazebo to enjoy the sounds of Valley Grass, Sponsored by the Friends of Hungry Mother State Park. Free.

Saturday, Sept. 2

9 a.m. What’s SUP with Paddling? It’s really not hard to do. Join us to learn some basic skills of Stand Up Paddle boarding (SUP) to feel more comfortable your own. Pre-registration is required at the Discovery Center. The program is for individuals 10 years and older. Meet at the Dock ’n Shop. $10.

11 a.m. Get Skunked: Skunks have a bad reputation, but they are actually pretty cool. Stop by the interpreter’s table at the beach to learn all about this interesting creature. Free.

1 p.m. Survival Bracelets: Ever wonder why they’re called “survival” bracelets? Find out why and make a paracord bracelet to take home. Meet at the Discovery Center. $3.

3 p.m. Snake! Conquer fears and learn about one of the most misunderstood animals on earth. Meet at the Discovery Center to learn about different snakes and how they benefit us and the environment. Free.

7 p.m. The Tools that Built Us: All of the park’s facilities in the 1930s were hand-built. Meet behind Shelter 3 at the campfire pit to see what tools the CCC used to build our park. Free.

8 p.m. Welcome Y’all Campfire: Settle in for s’mores and a story around the campfire. Meet behind Shelter 3 at the Campfire Pit. Free.

Sunday, Sept. 3

9 a.m. Early Morning Kayak Tour: Spend the morning with an interpreter kayaking and learning about the park. Must be at least 8 years old. Pre-registration is required at the Discovery Center. $10.

12 p.m. Sunday in the Park: Join park staff between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. at the beach to ask questions about the park’s history and natural resources, look at cool touchable objects, and make little crafts to take home. Free.

2 p.m. Join Renee Wienecke to explore nature through an artistic lens. Discover birds in nature and then paint one to take home. Meet at Raider’s Run Trailhead. Free.

8 p.m. Owl Prowl: The park is home to three different species of owls. Journey out into the night to learn about how owls are specifically designed for night life and possibly see one. Meet at the boat ramp off Mitchell Valley Road. Free.

Monday, Sept. 4

9 a.m. Up and At ‘Em Hike: Join an interpreter to hike a section of the Lake Trail and learn all about the flora and fauna of the park. Meet at the beach. Free.

1 p.m. Critter Crawl: Let’s hop into the creek to find benthic bugs and learn what they can indicate about the water of Hungry Mother State Park. Meet at Raider’s Run Trailhead. Free.

3 p.m. Feeding Frenzy: Hungry Mother is home to three extraordinary resident animals, and one of their favorite activities is chowing down on some tasty lunch. Come watch the animals enjoy their grub and learn a few neat facts about them. Meet at the Discovery Center. Free.