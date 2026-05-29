Smyth County eases burn ban restrictions SPorter May 29, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thursday evening, the Smyth County Board of Supervisors relaxed but did not eliminate its burn ban.kAmx?DE625[ E96 DFA6CG:D@CD F?2?:>@FD=J ~z’5 :>A=6>6?E:?8 E96 C6DEC:4E:@?D E92E 2C6 ?@C>2==J :? A=246 5FC:?8 E96 DE2E6H:56 c A]>] qFC?:?8 {2H] %92E =2Hk^AmkF=mk=:mq2?D @A6?\2:C 3FC?:?8 AC:@C E@ c A]>] :7 E96 7:C6 :D H:E9:? b__ 766E @7 E96 H@@5D @C 5CJ 8C2DD E92E 4@F=5 42CCJ 7:C6 E@ E96 H@@5D]k^=:mk=:mqFC?:?8 :D 2==@H65 36EH66? c A]>] 2?5 >:5?:89E 2D =@?8 2D E96 3FC?6C E2<6D AC@A6C AC642FE:@?D 2?5 2EE6?5D E96 7:C6 2E 2== E:>6D]k^=:mk^F=m kAm':@=2E:@? @7 E96 C6=2I65 32? H:== 36 2 r=2DD b >:D56>62?@C H:E9 2 7:?6 @7 ?@E >@C6 E92? Sd__]k^Am People are also reading… Crash leads Chilhowie mayor to greater love for God, family, community, New details emerge from 911 call in Kyle Busch death in North Carolina Four-star offensive lineman pledges to Virginia Tech Smyth County to hold public hearing on proposed real estate tax increase Smyth County supervisors honor EMS providers Smyth prepares to celebrate Memorial Day NASCAR legend Kyle Busch’s sudden death leaves an unfathomable hole in the sport Chilhowie firefighters receive Lifesaving Medals for rescues, other awards Gov. Abigail Spanberger removes Virginia Tech rector from board of visitors Smyth Commonwealth's Attorney says assault-style firearms ban is unenforceable Chilhowie dog park dedicated to late Smyth Sheriff's Office K9 handler Smyth leaders prepare for any data center projects Former SCCH doctor indicted by federal grand jury on 7 charges Keesling tapped to serve as Marion Fire-EMS chief Quick-acting witnesses thwart robbery at Virginia Walmart kAmr@F?EJ p5>:?:DEC2E@C $92H? &EE D2:5 E9:D C64@>>6?52E:@? H2D >256 :? 4@?DF=E2E:@? H:E9 E96 }2E:@?2= (62E96C $6CG:46 2?5 E96 4@F?EJ’D =@42= 7:C6 49:67D[ t>6C86?4J |2?286>6?E r@@C5:?2E@C[ 2?5 E96 $>JE9 r@F?EJ $96C:77VD s6A2CE>6?E]k^AmkAmq@2C5 r92:C r92C=:6 pE<:?D D2:5 96’5 8@EE6? a]f” @7 C2:? 2E 9:D 9@>6 :? C646?E H66<D[ 24<?@H=658:?8 E92E 4@?5:E:@?D 92G6 :>AC@G65]k^Am kAmt2C=:6C E96 }2E:@?2= (62E96C $6CG:46 925 D2:5 E92E 23@FE `_” @7 C2:? H@F=5 36 ?646DD2CJ E@ 2==6G:2E6 E96 @?8@:?8 5C@F89E]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Crash leads Chilhowie mayor to greater love for God, family, community, Friday will mark seven months since a vehicle crash changed Gary Heninger’s life. The longtime mayor of Chilhowie says his recovery is still d… New details emerge from 911 call in Kyle Busch death in North Carolina Kyle Busch, one of the most prolific drivers in NASCAR history, died suddenly this week at age 41 during a trip to Charlotte. Four-star offensive lineman pledges to Virginia Tech Virginia Tech landed a pledge from one of the top interior offensive linemen in the 2027 recruiting class on Monday. Smyth County to hold public hearing on proposed real estate tax increase Even with plans to eliminate at least eight full-time positions and maintain an ongoing hiring freeze for non-essential positions and cut budg… Smyth County supervisors honor EMS providers Last week, the Smyth County Board of Supervisors honored its first responders who provide emergency medical services.