Top Story Keesling tapped to serve as Marion Fire-EMS chief SPorter May 22, 2026 7 hrs ago 0 Richard "Dickie" Keesling Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter Richard “Dickie” Keesling is once again serving as Marion Fire-EMS’s chief. The news of his promotion came on Thursday morning.kAmz66D=:?8 :D ?@ ?6H4@>6C E@ E96 56A2CE>6?E]k^AmkAm{2E6C E9:D J62C[ 96 H:== >2C< 9:D beE9 J62C H:E9 E96 56A2CE>6?E] w6 ;@:?65 H96? 96 H2D a`[ E96? E96 >:?:>F> 286 7@C ?6H >6>36CD]k^AmkAm%@H? |2?286C p?5C6H z66? D2:5 E92E E96 E9C66 42?5:52E6D :?E6CG:6H65 7@C E96 A@DE] &=E:>2E6=J[ E96 4@F?4:= 49@D6 E@ 2AA@:?E z66D=:?8 H:E9 2? g\_ G@E6]k^Am kAmz66? >256 E96 2??@F?46>6?E E@ E@H? 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There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Smyth Commonwealth's Attorney says assault-style firearms ban is unenforceable Late Thursday, Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed into law a package of legislation that included a ban on the future sale and manufacture of assa… Smyth County to hold public hearing on proposed real estate tax increase Even with plans to eliminate at least eight full-time positions and maintain an ongoing hiring freeze for non-essential positions and cut budg… Chilhowie firefighters receive Lifesaving Medals for rescues, other awards As floodwater was rising on Feb. 16, 2025, a person was stranded about 150 feet from the Holston River’s shore in Saltville. The individual wa… Former SCCH doctor indicted by federal grand jury on 7 charges On April 29, a one-time doctor at Smyth County Community Hospital was arraigned on seven federal indictments related to an alleged sexual rela… Marion council acts to help Hayes attend meetings electronically As she’s able, the recuperating councilmember Debra Hayes can now take part in Marion Town Council meetings. Watch Now: Related Video Rising housing costs prompt young couples to defer marriage and parenthood How Stephen Colbert Took a Parting Shot at CBS During His Last 'Late Show' Episode How Stephen Colbert Took a Parting Shot at CBS During His Last 'Late Show' Episode Trump IRS Settlement Sparks Concerns Over Future Tax Audits Trump IRS Settlement Sparks Concerns Over Future Tax Audits Police who defended Capitol on Jan. 6 sue over Trump compensation fund Police who defended Capitol on Jan. 6 sue over Trump compensation fund