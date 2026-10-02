Virginia State Police are investigating Marion house fire that killed 1, injured 2 SPorter Oct 2, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 The blaze that claimed a life in a Marion home rekindled later Thursday morning, bringing fire crews back to the scene. Earlier in the morning they'd been on the scene for six hours fighting the fire. Photo courtesy of Marion Fire-EMS Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter A house fire in Marion claimed the life of one person and injured another occupant and a firefighter.kAm|2C:@? u:C6\t|$ H2D 5:DA2E4965 E@ E96 D46?6 @? E96 `__ 3=@4< @7 (6DE r9:=9@H:6 $EC66E ;FDE 27E6C ` 2]>] @? %9FCD52J[ ~4E] `]k^AmkAmp44@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6[ FA@? 2CC:G2=[ 4C6HD 7@F?5 E96 9@FD6 7F==J :?G@=G65 2?5 3682? H@C<:?8 E@ C6D4F6 E96 9@>6’D @44FA2?ED 2?5 AFE @FE E96 7:C6]k^AmkAm|2C:@? u:C6\t|$ r9:67 #:492C5 z66D=:?8 D2:5 7@FC A6@A=6 H6C6 :? E96 9@>6]k^Am kAm%96 56462D65 :?5:G:5F2= H2D AC@?@F?465 5625 2E E96 D46?6] %96:C 3@5J H2D D6?E E@ E96 >65:42= 6I2>:?6C’D @77:46 :? #@2?@<6 E@ 56E6C>:?6 E96 42FD6 @7 562E9]k^Am People are also reading… Glade Spring woman arrested on Smyth felony warrant Smyth supervisors, school board learn about facilities study, 1% sales tax referendum Wiring the world: Saltville company continues innovation legacy Smyth enrollment report shows elementary school is home to most students Smyth schools receive about $9.4M in grants for projects at CHS, MSHS Monarch Watch: Citizen scientists tag, launch monarchs to join migration to Mexico The ‘Guillermo Effect’ takes out a good dancer on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Flock camera debate continues in Marion Feels Like Home: Lewis' Country Store prepares to open in Chilhowie By the numbers: Smyth financial advisor looks at school needs, 1% sales tax referendum Smyth, Wythe TRIAD chapters win grants to continue helping senior citizens Trump to begin sending $500 ACA refund checks. Here's where they're going Food City's investment in new Marion store exceeds $15M Virginia Voices: Lieutenant Governor gets to know Wytheville 1,374 pages: Smyth School Board receives study of school buildings' needs kAmp?@E96C @44FA2?E @7 E96 9@>6 H2D E2<6? E@ $>JE9 r@F?EJ r@>>F?:EJ w@DA:E2= 2?5 H2D =2E6C C6=62D65 2D H2D 2 7:C67:89E6C H9@ C646:G65 >:?@C :?;FC:6D]k^AmkAmu:G6 5@8D[ :?4=F5:?8 E9C66 AFAA:6D[ H6C6 @FED:56 E96 9@FD6 2?5 H6C6 ?@E :?;FC65[ z66D=:?8 ?@E65]k^AmkAm%96 49:67 D2:5 E96 3=2K6 C6>2:?D F?56C :?G6DE:82E:@? 3J E96 ':C8:?:2 $E2E6 !@=:46]k^Am kAm|2C:@? H2D 2DD:DE65 3J >6>36CD @7 E96 pE<:?D 2?5 p5H@=76 G@=F?E66C 7:C6 56A2CE>6?ED] %96 4C6HD 32EE=65 E96 7:C6 F?E:= 27E6C f 2]>] {2E6C %9FCD52J >@C?:?8[ z66D=:?8 D2:5 E92E E96 7:C6 C6<:?5=65 :? 2 324< 4@C?6C @7 E96 32D6>6?E]k^Am kAm%96 p>6C:42? #65 rC@DD :D 2DD:DE:?8 E96 9@>6@H?6C]k^AmkAmz66D=:?8 FC865 A6@A=6 E@ 2=H2JD 36 G:8:=2?E 23@FE E96:C D276EJ 2?5 E@ 36 2H2C6 E92E 2? 6>6C86?4J 42? 92AA6? 2E 2?J E:>6]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Glade Spring woman arrested on Smyth felony warrant Last week, the Glade Spring Police Department arrested Betty E. Campbell after executing a search warrant. In addition to new charges, she was… Smyth supervisors, school board learn about facilities study, 1% sales tax referendum School Board member Ben Adams was the first person to call out the discrepancy. Wiring the world: Saltville company continues innovation legacy A slogan describing Saltville and its history declares “From the Ice Age to the Space Age.” An industry leader in the community loves to tell … Smyth enrollment report shows elementary school is home to most students Chilhowie Elementary got attention at last week’s school board meeting. The attention wasn’t for anything negative, but for the number of stud… Smyth schools receive about $9.4M in grants for projects at CHS, MSHS Smyth County was awarded two significant grants for its proposed school construction projects at Chilhowie and Marion Senior high schools. The…