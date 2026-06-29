Agencies that serve Smyth County receive $3M for substance use disorder care SPorter Jun 29, 2026 16 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nearly $1.2 million will help the Mount Rogers Health District continue to target substance use disorder through its mobile units and by reaching area jails.kAm%92E 8C2?E H2D 2??@F?465 62C=:6C E9:D >@?E9 3J E96 ':C8:?:2 ~A:@:5 p32E6>6?E pFE9@C:EJ W~ppX[ H9:49 2AAC@G65 C64@>>6?52E:@?D 7@C @G6C Sbd]a >:==:@? :? @A:@:5 D6EE=6>6?E 7F?5 :?G6DE>6?ED 24C@DD E96 r@>>@?H62=E9]k^AmkAmp86?4:6D E92E D6CG6 $>JE9 r@F?EJ C646:G65 >@C6 E92? Sb[_hg[dgd]k^AmkAm%96 =2C86DE H2D E96 w62=E9 s:DEC:4E 7F?5:?8 7@C E96 >@3:=6 :?E68C2E:G6 962=E9 F?:ED[ H9:49 AC@G:56 DF3DE2?46 FD6 5:D@C56C D6CG:46D[ AF3=:4 962=E9[ 2?5 3692G:@C2= 2?5 >6?E2= 962=E9 E@ 25F=ED[ :?4=F5:?8 E96 F?56C:?DFC65^F?:?DFC65 2?5 E96 F?9@FD65 A@AF=2E:@?]k^Am People are also reading… Candidate slates finalized for Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville Smyth County supervisors OK 10¢ real estate tax increase Wellness fair to return to Hungry Mother State Park in Marion Chilhowie Town Council honors record setting athlete Smyth County citizens speak out against data centers Seeking gold: Marion teen to compete in world fly fishing championship 'Scrapper' Broady: King's speeches still issue call to action Virginia teens charged with plotting murders, stealing Buffalo Wild Wings Smyth jury decides animal cruelty case Smyth County undertakes groundwork to prepare for potential data center interest Smyth County public hearing on proposed data center ordinance to be held at MSHS Using some restrooms costs money. How it works and why businesses use them Smyth County deputy saves man's life kAm%96 AC@8C2> :D :? E96 E9:C5 J62C @7 E96 7:G6\J62C AC@A@D2=]k^AmkAmq6J@?5 962=E9 42C6 D6CG:46D[ E96 5:DEC:4E’D 8C2?E 2AA=:42E:@? D2:5 E92E DE277 2C6 2=D@ 96=A:?8 A6@A=6 86E G:E2= C64@C5D DF49 2D 3:CE9 46CE:7:42E6D E92E 2C6 ?66565 E@ 86E 9@FD:?8 2?5 6?C@== :? |65:42:5]k^AmkAmuC@> yF=J `[ a_ad E9C@F89 |2C49 `d[ E96 C6A@CE D2:5 E92E 2AAC@I:>2E6=J `[`d_ :?5:G:5F2= G:D:ED H6C6 >256 E@ E96 >@3:=6 F?:ED] ~7 E9@D6[ >@C6 E92? g__ H6C6 7:CDE\E:>6 G:D:ED]k^AmkAm%9:D 7F?5:?8 2=D@ :?4=F56D >@?6J 7@C 2 u@C6?D:4 $FAA@CE $A64:2=:DE E@ >2<6 ;2:= D:E6 G:D:ED 2 C68F=2C A2CE @7 E96 F?:ED’ C@E2E:@?]k^Am kAm%96 C6A@CE ?@E65 E92E w6A2E:E:D r 4@?E:?F6D E@ 36 2 46?EC2= A2CE @7 E96 AC@;64E] “qJ AC@G:5:?8 2446DD E@ E6DE:?8[ ?6H 42D6D 42? 36 :56?E:7:65 2?5 C676CC65 :?E@ w6A r EC62E>6?E BF:4<=J]”k^AmkAm%96 C6A@CE ?@E65 E92E 62C=J 56E64E:@? C65F46D E96 C:D< @7 E96 G:C2= :?764E:@? DAC625:?8 E@ @E96C A6@A=6]k^AmkAmx7 =67E F?EC62E65[ 49C@?:4 w6A2E:E:D r 42? 36 BF:E6 D6C:@FD[ 56DEC@J:?8 =:G6C E:DDF6 @G6C D6G6C2= 564256D[ A@E6?E:2==J 42FD:?8 4:CC9@D:D[ =:G6C 72:=FC6[ @C =:G6C 42?46C]k^Am kAm~E96C $>JE9 r@F?EJ C64:A:6?ED @7 E96 ~pp 7F?5D H6C6ik^AmkAm$>JE9 r@F?EJ #64@G6CJ r@FCE !C@8C2>[ Sf`[a_a]bejk^Am kAm%96 :?\A2E:6?E EC62E>6?E 724:=:EJ pAA2=249:2? r6?E6C 7@C w@A6 WprwX[ Sah_[hdhjk^AmkAm|@F?E #@86CD r@>>F?:EJ $6CG:46D tIA2?5:?8 p55:4E:@? %C62E>6?E U2>Aj #64@G6CJ w@FD:?8[ S`[___[___jk^AmkAm!C@;64E !2E97:?56C – $@FE9H6DE ':C8:?:2 {682= p:5 $@4:6EJ[ Sbdd[_c_j 2?5k^Am kAmxD2:29 ``f w@FD6 (2D9:?8E@?^$>JE9^qC:DE@=[ S`hd[___]k^AmkAm%96 FA52E6 @? !C@;64E !2E97:?56C 7@F?5 :E 6I4665:?8 2== :ED A6C7@C>2?46 >62DFC6D[ :?4=F5:?8 AC@G:5:?8 AC6G6?E:@?^65F42E:@?2= AC@8C2>>:?8 E@ `a_ 4@FCE\C6=2E65 AC@76DD:@?2=D H96? :ED 8@2= H2D c_] xE 2=D@ 4@??64E65 @C DFAA@CE65 E96 4@??64E:@? @7 hd 4=:6?ED E@ 9@FD:?8] %96 8@2= H2D a_] ~G6C2==[ >2E6C:2=D D2:5 :E D6CG65 >@C6 E92? h__ 4=:6?ED]k^Am kAmxD2:29 ``f AC@G:56D 2 D276 A=246 7@C 49:=5C6? 6?E6C:?8 E96 7@DE6C 42C6 DJDE6>] p3@FE gdT @7 49:=5C6? 6?E6C:?8 E96 7@DE6C 42C6 DJDE6> :? (2D9:?8E@? 2?5 $>JE9 4@F?E:6D 2?5 E96 r:EJ @7 qC:DE@= 2C6 C6>@G65 3642FD6 @7 4:C4F>DE2?46D C6=2E65 E@ DF3DE2?46 23FD6[ >@DE 7C6BF6?E=J @A:@:5 FD6] x? 255:E:@? E@ D6CG:?8 49:=5C6?[ E96 AC@8C2> DEC:G6D E@ 6?92?46 7@DE6C 72>:=J C625:?6DD 2?5 DE23:=:EJ 3J @776C:?8 4@F?D6=:?8 C6D@FC46D[ DF3DE2?46 6IA@DFC6 EC2:?:?8[ DFAA@CE 8C@FAD[ 2?5 6DD6?E:2= DFAA=:6D]k^Am kAmQq69:?5 6G6CJ @?6 @7 E96D6 2H2C5D :D 2 4@>>F?:EJ E92E C67FD65 E@ 2446AE E96 DE2EFD BF@[Q D2:5 DE2E6 $6?2E@C %@55 !:==:@?[ 492:C @7 E96 ~pp q@2C5 @7 s:C64E@CD] Q':C8:?:2 4@?E:?F6D E@ =625 E96 ?2E:@? H:E9 :ED @A:@:5 D6EE=6>6?E 7F?5 :?G6DE>6?ED H9:49 2C6 5@:?8 6I24E=J H92E E96J H6C6 :?E6?565 E@ 5@ — C6249 A6@A=6 H96C6 E96J 2C6[ 6IA2?5 2446DD E@ E96 EC62E>6?E 2?5 C64@G6CJ E96J ?665[ 2?5 8:G6 =@42= =6256CD E96 C6D@FC46D E@ D@=G6 AC@3=6>D E96J <?@H 36EE6C E92? 2?J@?6]Qk^Am kAmr@>3:?:?8 AC6G:@FD 2H2C5 E@E2=D H:E9 E9:D 2??@F?46>6?E[ E96 ~pp 92D 2H2C565 @G6C S`d_ >:==:@? E@ 4:E:6D[ 4@F?E:6D 2?5 DE2E6 286?4:6D E@ 52E6 D:?46 :ED :?46AE:@? :? a_a`]k^Am kAmuF?5:?8 7@C E96 ~pp 8C2?ED 2?5 2H2C5D :D 2 C6DF=E @7 ':C8:?:2’D A2CE:4:A2E:@? :? ?F>6C@FD ?2E:@?2= D6EE=6>6?ED 7C@> >2?F724EFC6CD[ 5:DEC:3FE@CD[ C6E2:=6CD 2?5 @E96C @C82?:K2E:@?D :? E96 DA96C6 @7 AC6D4C:AE:@? @A:@:5D] %96 A2J>6?ED[ H9:49 3682? :? a_aa[ 7C@> E96 G2C:@FD D6EE=:?8 4@>A2?:6D 2C6 6IA64E65 E@ 6I4665 S`]` 3:==:@? :? E@E2= 7F?5:?8 2?5 4@?4=F56 3J a_c`]k^Am kAm%96 ~pp H2D 6DE23=:D965 3J E96 v6?6C2= pDD6>3=J :? a_a` E@ @G6CD66 E96 5:DEC:3FE:@? @7 ddT @7 ':C8:?:2’D E@E2= D6EE=6>6?E 7F?5D] ~7 E96 C6>2:?56C[ b_T :D 5:DEC:3FE65 5:C64E=J E@ 4:E:6D 2?5 4@F?E:6D[ 2?5 E96 C6>2:?:?8 `dT E@ E96 r@>>@?H62=E9] %96 FD6 @7 7F?5D :D C6DEC:4E65 3J 4@FCE @C56CD 2?5 DE2E6 DE2EFE6[ H:E9 E96 C6DEC:4E:@?D C6BF:C:?8 E92E 7F?5D 36 FD65 7@C @A:@:5 232E6>6?E 2?5 C6>65:2E:@? 677@CED]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Candidate slates finalized for Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville The three towns in Smyth County will all boast competitive races for open town council seats this November. The ballot has been set as the dea… Smyth County supervisors OK 10¢ real estate tax increase The decision to raise the real estate tax 10 cents did not appear to come easily to Smyth County’s Board of Supervisors last Thursday evening. Wellness fair to return to Hungry Mother State Park in Marion More than 3,000 people attended last year’s 5 Bridges Wellness Fair at Hungry Mother State Park. This year, even more individuals are expected… Chilhowie Town Council honors record setting athlete Last week, the Chilhowie Town Council honored one of its Warrior athletes who brought home two back-to-back state championships and set a stat… Smyth County citizens speak out against data centers While officials emphasized that no data center has an application to locate in Smyth County, more than two dozen citizens stressed that they w…