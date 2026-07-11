Virginia Cannabis Control Authority seeks feedback on future cannabis regulations Jul 11, 2026 Jul 11, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The CCA is seeking feedback on future regulations for Virginia’s retail marijuana market, and a new survey gives stakeholders a direct way to share their input.kAm%96 DFCG6J :D 56D:8?65 E@ 3C:?8 C62=\H@C=5 :?D:89E 7C@> A6@A=6 2?5 @C82?:K2E:@?D H9@ 2C6 A2CE @7[ @C :>A24E65 3J[ ':C8:?:2’D 6G@=G:?8 42??23:D >2C<6E] u665324< 4@==64E65 H:== 96=A E96 rrp 36EE6C F?56CDE2?5 2 C2?86 @7 A6CDA64E:G6D 2?5 H:== :?7@C> @?8@:?8 A=2??:?8 2?5 564:D:@?\>2<:?8 2D :E 4@?D:56CD 7FEFC6 C68F=2E:@?D]k^AmkAm“%9:D :D 23@FE >2<:?8 DFC6 H6 962C 5:C64E=J 7C@> E96 A6@A=6 H9@ 2C6 4=@D6DE E@ E96 H@C< 2?5 E96 :>A24ED[” D2:5 y2>:6 !2EE6?] “$E2<69@=56C 7665324< :D 2? :>A@CE2?E A2CE @7 @FC AC@46DD 2D H6 H@C< E@ 56G6=@A C68F=2E:@?D E92E AC@E64E AF3=:4 D276EJ[ 25G2?46 AF3=:4 962=E9[ 2?5 DFAA@CE 2 H6==\C68F=2E65 42??23:D >2C<6E]”k^Am People are also reading… Marion PD chief reports on first 6 months of Flock cameras in town National foundation pays off Reedy family's home mortgage Loss of School-Based Health Clinics a surprise to Smyth school officials, citizens Analysis: USMNT quiet doubters as Mauricio Pochettino's process pays off Alyssa's Angels: Working to make a difference in Chilhowie, beyond 'Heat distress' spurred investigation into City Dogs kennel by Roanoke police Marion neighborhood hosts Fourth decorating contest for country's 250th anniversary Warrior and Poet: Bland County veteran's poem part of state anthology Residents, leaders talk about the future of Marion's Carnegie High School Roanoke police investigating kennel, urge owners to remove dogs A mother's love backs new eatery in Chilhowie Chilhowie, industries address forever plastics David Rocco charting coaching course at Virginia Tech Manager at Roanoke kennel City Dogs charged with cruelty to animals Matthews helming JIDA kAm%96 DFCG6J H:== 36 2G2:=23=6 E9C@F89 yF=J a` 2?5 42? 36 2446DD65 2Ei k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^442]G:C8:?:2]8@G^C68F=2E:@?D:?AFEQm442]G:C8:?:2]8@G^C68F=2E:@?D:?AFEk^2m] $E2<69@=56CD 2C6 6?4@FC2865 E@ AC@G:56 7665324< @? @A6C2E:@?2= 4@?D:56C2E:@?D[ C68F=2E@CJ :>A24ED[ 4@?DF>6C :?E6C6DED[ 2?5 @E96C 724E@CD C6=6G2?E E@ 2 7FEFC6 C6E2:= >2C<6E 7C2>6H@C<] #6DA@?D6D H:== 36 C6G:6H65 2D A2CE @7 E96 286?4JUCDBF@jD @?8@:?8 C68F=2E@CJ 56G6=@A>6?E AC@46DD]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Marion PD chief reports on first 6 months of Flock cameras in town Four license plate reader cameras have been operating in Marion since January. Marion’s police chief credits them with helping arrest multiple… National foundation pays off Reedy family's home mortgage The photos surrounding one of fallen Smyth County Sheriff's Deputy Hunter Reedy show men and women from all around the country -- Minnesota, C… Loss of School-Based Health Clinics a surprise to Smyth school officials, citizens Monica Johnson wants transparency about a decision impacting health care in Smyth County schools. The school system’s leaders would also have … Analysis: USMNT quiet doubters as Mauricio Pochettino's process pays off The Australians were miffed that some pundits, including a few former U.S. players, gave them zero chance to stay on the field in a Group D ma… Alyssa's Angels: Working to make a difference in Chilhowie, beyond Alyssa Stoots is only 10 years old, but the youngster isn’t waiting to make a difference in her community.