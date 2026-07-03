Centerpiece Top Story Independence Day celebrations cover the weekend in Smyth SPorter Jul 3, 2026 19 hrs ago 0 A scene from last year's Fireman's Bash parade in Saltville. SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter Celebrations of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence will be held over several days this week and include at least two fireworks displays in Smyth County.kAm~? yF=J c[ E96 #65 (9:E6 2?5 *@F E@A a_ 42C D9@H 762EFC:?8 q6? |@CC:D 2?5 q6249 (2G6D #25:@ H:== E2<6 A=246 2E #:G6C36?5 !2C< :? |2C:@? 7C@> `_ 2]>] F?E:= a A]>]k^AmkAmp=D@ @? E96 u@FCE9[ wF?8CJ |@E96C $E2E6 !2C< :D 9@DE:?8 2? 2CC2J @7 24E:G:E:6D[ 368:??:?8 2E h 2]>] H:E9 (92E $&! H:E9 !255=:?8]k^Am kAmsFC:?8 E9:D AC@8C2>[ A2CE:4:A2?ED 2C6 6IA64E65 E@ =62C? E:AD 2?5 4@@= EC:4<D 23@FE DE2?5\FA A255=6 3@2C5:?8] !C@8C2> A2CE:4:A2?ED H:== DA6?5 E96 >@C?:?8 AC24E:4:?8 E96:C 32=2?46 @? 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How it works and why businesses use them Maryland transfer Jordan Crosland to bring 'immediate thump' to Virginia baseball's lineup Virginia teens charged with plotting murders, stealing Buffalo Wild Wings kAm!2CE:4:A2?ED >FDE AC6\C68:DE6C 2E E96 s:D4@G6CJ r6?E6C 3J 42==:?8 afe\fg`\fc__ E96 ?:89E 367@C6 E96 6G6?E] p== 6BF:A>6?E H:== 36 AC@G:565] |66E 2E E96 s@4< ‘? $9@A] %96 766 :D S`_]k^AmkAm~E96C 24E:G:E:6D 2E wF?8CJ |@E96C :?4=F56ik^Am kAmkDEC@?8m`` 2]>] %C:4< *@FC $E:4<k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAms6D:8? 2?5 564@C2E6 2 9:<:?8 DE:4<] p== >2E6C:2=D AC@G:565] |66E 2E E96 s:D4@G6CJ r6?E6C] u66 :D Sb]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8m` A]>] E96 q62C u24EDk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmq6:?8 362C 2H2C6 :? 2 A2C< :D :>A@CE2?E] {62C? 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There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular A mother's love backs new eatery in Chilhowie Penny’s Kitchen & Entertainment is ready to serve customers a meal, but it’s also prepared to help patrons play games or let off a little steam. 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