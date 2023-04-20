A new program that is hoped to address Smyth’s critical need for housing, bolster development, and curb population loss won the approval of the county’s board of supervisors Thursday.

Dubbed Grow Smyth County, the program will direct $3 million of federal pandemic relief money to housing, which is recognized a critical issue locally and regionally.

In March 2022, Marion officials reviewed a report that estimated that the town and Smyth County are facing “an astounding 1,000+ housing unit shortage.” The need encompasses housing that meets household budgets ranging from low income to professional.

From the outset of receiving millions of federal pandemic relief dollars, the county has opted to direct the funds to projects that are expected to create generational impact. At last Thursday’s board of supervisors meeting, County Administrator Shawn Utt described the project as exciting.

He explained that the Mount Rogers Planning District Commission (MRPDC) had taken $2 million and developed 84 housing units around the region.

For Grow Smyth County, the county will partner with the MRPDC, putting $3 million into a revolving loan fund.

At the meeting, Supervisor Mike Sturgill described Grow Smyth County as a great move to spur the building of new housing. As loans are repaid, he said, the fund should stay at $3 million. The revolving loan fund will continually be replenished as homes are built and sold, allowing for a return on investment and provide a funding stream for future development opportunities.

Initially, officials proposed 0%-interest loans, but it was the supervisors’ consensus to implement a 1% interest fee. Supervisors’ Chair Charlie Atkins argued that a minimal interest rate would help cover administrative costs and give builders “a little skin in the game.”

Grow Smyth County is expected to yield about 100 new homes.

“Housing is an issue that we need to tackle,” said Atkins in a news release. “This program will have a positive ripple effect, providing community improvement, investment into our citizens, and stability for generations to come.”

“At the PDC we see this opportunity as a Smyth County focused continuation of our existing housing unit development project funded by Virginia Housing,” said MRPDC Executive Director Aaron Sizemore in the release.

“By using ARPA [American Rescue Plan Act] dollars Smyth County has created a locality-focused initiative to help alleviate this housing shortage. Housing affects all levels of society and is crucial for new economic development as well as business retention and workforce development. We applaud the Smyth County Board of Supervisors for recognizing the need and for their willingness to address it with such a robust program,” Sizemore concluded.

While building new homes is the project’s goal, the release said, developments’ byproducts will be what creates the generational impact.

“The reversal of population loss in Smyth County is a top priority and this innovative proposal gives us a chance to do just that,” said Utt in the release. “If we could get 100 new families into our community, that could mean more than 100 new students in our school system, more than 100 new employees for our industries, more than 100 new taxpayers that will give back to our community. Even though it seems like a small number, in reality, it can be a game changer for Smyth County!”

For Smyth County, the need for measures to stem population decline and bolster stability and growth were emphasized this winter when the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service showed the county’s population continuing to decline with no expectation of relief.

The center, which compiles and analyzes population data annually and makes predictions from the numbers, estimated that by 2055 Smyth County’s population will be hovering somewhere between 22,000 and 23,000.

In 2020, Smyth dropped just below 30,000. However, the center projected the county’s population to drop just below 27,000 by 2030 and to 22,524 by 2055.

In the past two years, the center estimated that the county had lost 775 people.

Smyth County’s losses came not only from more people dying than being born (594) but also from a net migration out. About 181 more people packed up and moved out of Smyth than moved in.