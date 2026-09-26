SWVA Community Health Systems to host Recovery Walk, free health fair SPorter Sep 26, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Two important community health events are coming up in Saltville.kAmpD A2CE @7 }2E:@?2= #64@G6CJ |@?E9 2?5 @? E96 52J H96? 4@>>F?:E:6D 24C@DD E96 ?2E:@? 2C6 46=63C2E:?8 C64@G6CJ[ $@FE9H6DE ':C8:?:2 r@>>F?:EJ w62=E9 $JDE6>D’ }6H s2J #64@G6CJ AC@8C2> :D 9@DE:?8 :ED E9:C5 2??F2= #64@G6CJ (2=< @? |@?52J[ $6AE] ag[ 7C@> ?@@? E@ b A]>]k^AmkAm%9:D 7C66 C68:@?2= 6G6?E :D 6IA64E65 E@ 3C:?8 E@86E96C :?5:G:5F2=D :? C64@G6CJ[ 4@>>F?:EJ >6>36CD[ 962=E942C6 AC@76DD:@?2=D[ =@42= @C82?:K2E:@?D 2?5 25G@42E6D E@ C2:D6 2H2C6?6DD[ C65F46 DE:8>2 2?5 DEC6?8E96? DFAA@CE 7@C E9@D6 :>A24E65 3J DF3DE2?46 FD6 5:D@C56C]k^Am kAm%96 H2=< 368:?D 2E E96 %@H? $E286 :? $2=EG:==6 2?5 H:== 36 2 42DF2= H2=< @? E96 $2=E %C2:=]k^Am People are also reading… Smyth enrollment report shows elementary school is home to most students Smyth schools receive about $9.4M in grants for projects at CHS, MSHS Food City's investment in new Marion store exceeds $15M 7 Smyth schools to benefit from security funding Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance Virginia Voices: Lieutenant Governor gets to know Wytheville Chilhowie Apple Festival to celebrate USA's 250th 1,374 pages: Smyth School Board receives study of school buildings' needs A look at Smyth board's OK of data center zoning regs Feels Like Home: Lewis' Country Store prepares to open in Chilhowie Interstate 81 crashes kill one, snarls traffic College football's hottest seats: One coach's fate may already be sealed Feeding Southwest Virginia hosts 60 agency partners for 2026 Uniting Communities Conference Grant program that's helped Wythe, Smyth farmers now accepting applications Grayson Highlands State Park hosts Fall Festival Sept. 26-27 kAm!2CE:4:A2?ED 2C6 6?4@FC2865 E@ H2=< 7@C E96>D6=G6D[ D@>6@?6 E96J =@G6[ @C E96 4@>>F?:EJ] xE :D 36=:6G65 E92E “6G6CJ DE6A :?DA:C6D 9@A6]”k^AmkAm$'rw$ :D 2=D@ 9@DE:?8 H2=<D :? qC:DE@= 2E rF>36C=2?5 $BF2C6 !2C< 7C@> `\c A]>] 2?5 %2KH6==’D {:?4@=?D9:C6 !2C< 7C@> `a\b A]>]k^AmkAm}6H s2J #64@G6C AC@G:56D 6G:56?46\32D65 @FEA2E:6?E 42C6 7@C DF3DE2?46 FD6 5:D@C56C E9C@F89 :?E68C2E65 >65:42= 2?5 3692G:@C2= 42C6]k^Am kAm“#64@G6CJ 7C@> DF3DE2?46 FD6 5:D@C56C :D A@DD:3=6[” D2:5 }6H s2J #64@G6CJ q692G:@C2= w62=E9 |2?286C[ |6=:DD2 s@2?6\(:==:2>D[ :? 2 ?6HD C6=62D6] “(6 D66 E92E C62=:EJ 6G6CJ 52J E9C@F89 E96 :?5:G:5F2=D 2?5 72>:=:6D H6 D6CG6] ~FC 2??F2= #64@G6CJ (2=< 8:G6D FD E96 @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ 46=63C2E6 E9@D6 DE@C:6D[ 3C:?8 4@>>F?:E:6D E@86E96C :? 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There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Smyth enrollment report shows elementary school is home to most students Chilhowie Elementary got attention at last week’s school board meeting. The attention wasn’t for anything negative, but for the number of stud… Smyth schools receive about $9.4M in grants for projects at CHS, MSHS Smyth County was awarded two significant grants for its proposed school construction projects at Chilhowie and Marion Senior high schools. The… Food City's investment in new Marion store exceeds $15M Ken Heath described Food City’s investment in its new supermarket as the largest investment in Marion in his three-decades-plus tenure working… 7 Smyth schools to benefit from security funding Smyth County Schools have received additional funding to enhance their security. Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance Marion Mayor Avery Cornett described a proposed loitering ordinance as vague in places. He also cautioned members of the Town Council that he …