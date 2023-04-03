Indicted on a charge of using a computer to facilitate a child sex offense last week, a Pulaski man will stand trial in Smyth County Circuit Court.

According to a criminal complaint initially filed in Smyth’s juvenile and domestic relations court in October, 34-year-old Daniel Lee Johnsey, formerly of Marion, is accused of soliciting sexually explicit photos from a teenage family member.

The investigation began after the teen reported to her counselor that Johnsey had requested the photos from her. She told police that she was reluctant at first, according to the complaint, but that Johnsey kept insisting that she send them.

A search of Johnsey’s phone turned up photos of the partially nude teen, some in “sexually suggestive poses,” Det. Brian Sexton wrote in the complaint. A consented search of the teen's phone showed messages from Johnsey asking for the photos.

Released on a $5,000 secured bond while he awaits trial, Johnsey is scheduled for a court appearance on April 19.

During its March 25 session, the grand jury also handed down indictments to a man accused of beating a woman he had held against her will in an apartment in which the woman was house-sitting.

Smyth County Deputy Roger Dowell wrote in a complaint that when police arrived to Southview Apartments last November, the woman’s head and back were covered in blood, her hair matted in dried blood.

The woman told police that she had been house sitting the apartment for two weeks when 34-year-old Shayne Douglas Firestone came to stay over. At some point, Firestone became angry, according to the complaint, and began assaulting the woman and prevented her from leaving the apartment. The woman told deputies that Firestone had held her in the apartment for 24 hours or more, where he repeatedly assaulted her.

Dowell noted in the complaint that the woman had bruising on her arms, back, chest and face, as well as lacerations to the back of her head.

Indicted on charges of strangulation, malicious wounding and abduction, Firestone is scheduled for his next court appearance on May 10.

The grand jury also indicted a Gray Ridge Village resident accused of choking a staff member.

When deputies arrived to the facility in January 2022, they found the staff member lying on the floor, holding her side and head, according to a criminal complaint. The staff member told deputies that a resident, 42-year-old April Rose Caviness, had grabbed her by the throat and pushed her up against a wall while hitting the back of the staff member’s head. The woman said when she fell to the floor, Caviness began punching her in the side.

Deputy Gregory Ward wrote in the criminal complaint that he heard Caviness say, “’I want to kill her because she won’t leave me alone.’”

Caviness later said she had remorse for what she’d done and explained that she had recently had a death in the family, according to the court document.

Caviness was indicted on a strangulation charges and is set to appear in court on April 24.

Also indicted during the grand jury’s March term was a 28-year-old New Jersey man, arrested last August after his car struck Happy’s in Marioin, leading to the iconic building’s demise.

The crash came amid a police pursuit that began on Interstate 81. Virginia State Trooper Robert Fedorchuck wrote in a complaint that he’d clocked the Mercedes-Benz speeding down the interstate at 147 mph. During the pursuit, he wrote, the vehicle tried to evade him by passing other vehicles on the right shoulder. Fedorchuck discontinued the chase after the vehicle exited the interstate at exit 47, slid across the north and southbound lanes on Route 11 and began speeding through town.

Moments later, a Marion Police officer passed the car speeding around 50 miles over the speed limit through town and picked up the pursuit. During that leg of the chase, Sgt. Josh Taylor said, speeds reached more than 100 mph in the 35 mph zone, before the driver lost control and crashed into the building.

The driver of the vehicle, Joel M. Castro-German, was indicted on two counts eluding police. He is expected in court May 22.

Others indicted during the March session include:

Brian, W. Woodward, 44, of Marion, was indicted on charges of violating a protective order and two counts of threatening bodily injury.

Timothy James Huffman, 32, of Marion, was indicted a third-offense charge of assault and battery of a family member, two counts obstruction of justice and violating a protective order.

Bruce Wayne Micheal Jr., 38, of Marion, was indicted on a third-offense charge of assault and battery of a family member.

Jason Daniel Hester,35, of Marion was indicted on a third-offense charge of assault and battery of a family member.

Jacob Jerome Terry, 46, of Rural Retreat, was indicted on an assault and battery of a police officer charge

Jacob Daniel Ferley, 32, of Marion, was indicted on a charge of violating a protective order.

Matthew Trail, 40, of Saltville, was indicted on an embezzlement charge.

Jeffrey Allen Wyatt, 52, of Saltville, was indicted on a charge of obtaining money by false pretense and possession of methamphetamine.

Ronald Eugene Lefler, 68, of Marion, was indicted on a charge of obtaining money by false pretenses.

Kevin Frye, 46, of Glade Spring, was indicted on two counts welfare fraud.

Alicia Davis, 31, of Marion, was indicted on a charge of welfare fraud.

Ricky Michael Lewis, 48, of Saltville, was indicted on charges of statutory burglary and grand larceny.

David Mark Armstrong, 55, of Marion, was indicted on a grand larceny charge.

John Roderick Patt Jr., 27, of Houston, TX, was indicted on a charge of uttering a counterfeit bill.

Teresa Pamela Dolinger, 40, of Atkins, was indicted on a misdemeanor charge of possessing stolen property.

Tabitha A. Meador, 38, of Nashville, Tenn, was indicted on a misdemeanor charge of possessing stolen property.

Nicholas McVey, 20, of Marion, was indicted on a misdemeanor charge of possessing stolen property.

Tanya Lynn Blankenship, 41, of Marion, was indicted on three counts distributing methamphetamine.

Derek Shawn Orr, 31, of Marion was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possessing a firearm while in possession of drugs.

Adrian Aline Carver, 20, of Atkins, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Garrett Allen Fletcher,28, of Marion, was indicted on two counts possession of methamphetamine and two counts possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs.

Anthony Darius Teague, 29, of Atkins, was indicted on charges of possession of fentanyl and possession of para-fluorofentanyl.

William Eugene Ferguson, 53, of Meadowview, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.

Ricky Jason Hess, 46, of Chilhowie, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.

Mickey Lee Tolbert, 41, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.

Christopher Lee Tilson, 36, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.

Jason Edward Kestner, 41, of Saltville, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.

Robert Breedlove, of Chilhowie, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.

Brandon Snead, 33, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.

Owen Scott Royer, 22, of Chilhowie, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.

Cole Erick Jones, 22, of Wytheville, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.

Christopher Wayne Hess, 38, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.

James Bryan Barker, 36, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.

Mista Nicole Hawthorn, 31, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.

Michelle Dawn Jackson, 43, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.