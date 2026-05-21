Grant puts Wythe in rare company Staff reports May 21, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office joined elite company, becoming one of only five agencies in the nation to secure a new crime scene investigation tool.kAm%96 $96C:77’D ~77:46 C646:G65 2 Sa__[___ 8C2?E E@ 3FJ 2 $FA6C $A64EC2= u@C46[ 2 >@3:=6 7@C6?D:4 :>28:?8 56G:46 E92E :D 6BF:AA65 H:E9 2 a__ >682A:I6= 42>6C2 2==@H:?8 :E E@ 42AEFC6 3:@=@8:42= EC246D[ 9:556? 7:?86CAC:?ED 2?5 5@4F>6?ED E92E 92G6 366? E2>A6C65 H:E9] %96 A:646 @7 6BF:A>6?E 42? 2=D@ 56E64E 3=@@5[ 8F?D9@E C6D:5F6[ 3@5:=J 7=F:5D 2?5 F?56C\E96\D<:? 3CF:D:?8 E92E :D?’E G:D:3=6 E@ E96 ?2<65 6J6]k^AmkAm(JE96 H2D E96 7:7E9 =2H 6?7@C46>6?E 286?4J :? E96 4@F?ECJ E@ 56A=@J E96 u@C46]k^Am kAm%96 $96C:77 D2:5 E92E E96 24BF:D:E:@? H:== 2==@H :?G6DE:82E@CD E@ :56?E:7J 6G:56?46 E92E H@F=5 @E96CH:D6 8@?6 F??@E:465 2?5 3F:=5 DEC@?86C 42D6D 2?5 36EE6C @FE4@>6D 7@C G:4E:>D]k^Am People are also reading… Smyth Commonwealth's Attorney says assault-style firearms ban is unenforceable Smyth County to hold public hearing on proposed real estate tax increase Chilhowie firefighters receive Lifesaving Medals for rescues, other awards Virginia Tech softball rallies past Akron to reach NCAA regional finals Former SCCH doctor indicted by federal grand jury on 7 charges Marion council acts to help Hayes attend meetings electronically Chilhowie dog park dedicated to late Smyth Sheriff's Office K9 handler Marion's VFW honors law enforcement Officers of the Year Saltville, Marion, Chilhowie council races begin to take shape Four-star running back Jones-Priest pledges to Virginia Tech Virginia Tech softball shuts out South Alabama in NCAA regional Smyth leaders prepare for any data center projects Marion firefighters help battle Wytheville blaze, welcome long-awaited engine Virginia Tech softball falls to LSU in NCAA regional final Spanberger vetoes cannabis market, delaying legalization another year kAmp=@?8 H:E9 E96 $FA6C $A64EC2= u@C46[ E96 7F?5:?8 2==@HD E96 $96C:77’D ~77:46 E@ 86E 2 r@?E24E=6DD {:E6[ 2 56G:46 FD65 E@ =@42E6 7:?86CAC:?ED @? C67=64E:G6 DFC7246D H:E9@FE 5:DEFC3:?8 6G:56?46[ 2?5 2 r$x !C@ b $>2CEA9@?6 56G:46[ H9:49 42? 36 FD65 E@ 6?92?46 AC@46DD65 7:?86CAC:?ED[ 56E64E 3@5J 7=F:5D 2?5 5@4F>6?E :?;FC:6D H9:=6 :? E96 7:6=5]k^AmkAmx? E96 4C:>6 =23[ E96C6 H:== 36 2? gz p?5C@:5 x>28:?8 56G:46 E92E 42? K@@> :?E@ 6G:56?46 :? 6IEC6>6 56E2:=]k^Am kAm“%96D6 E@@=D 2==@H :?G6DE:82E@CD E@ D66 H92E E96 9F>2? 6J6 42??@E[” D2:5 $96C:77 p?E9@?J r=:?6] “%9:D E649?@=@8J 96=AD FD =@42E6 6G:56?46 E92E >:89E @E96CH:D6 36 >:DD65[ H96E96C :E :D 7:?86CAC:?ED[ 3=@@5[ 3@5:=J 7=F:5D[ 8F?D9@E C6D:5F6[ @C 3CF:D:?8 9:556? 36?62E9 E96 D<:?] x? 42D6D :?G@=G:?8 49:=5 23FD6[ 5@>6DE:4 G:@=6?46[ 2?5 @E96C G:@=6?E 4C:>6D[ E92E 23:=:EJ 42? >2<6 2 4C:E:42= 5:776C6?46]”k^Am kAm%96 23:=:EJ E@ 56E64E 3CF:D:?8 36?62E9 E96 D<:?[ 6DA64:2==J :?;FC:6D E92E 2C6 ?@E G:D:3=6 6IE6C?2==J[ :D G2=F23=6 :? 42D6D :?G@=G:?8 49:=5 23FD6 G:4E:>D 2?5 G:4E:>D @7 5@>6DE:4 G:@=6?46]k^Am kAm%96 D96C:77 D2:5 96 9@A6D E@ D9@H42D6 E96 E649?@=@8J 2E =@42= D49@@=D[ DA2C<:?8 :?E6C6DE :? =2H 6?7@C46>6?E[ 7@C6?D:4 D4:6?46 2?5 @E96C C6=2E65 7:6=5D]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Smyth Commonwealth's Attorney says assault-style firearms ban is unenforceable Late Thursday, Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed into law a package of legislation that included a ban on the future sale and manufacture of assa… Smyth County to hold public hearing on proposed real estate tax increase Even with plans to eliminate at least eight full-time positions and maintain an ongoing hiring freeze for non-essential positions and cut budg… Chilhowie firefighters receive Lifesaving Medals for rescues, other awards As floodwater was rising on Feb. 16, 2025, a person was stranded about 150 feet from the Holston River’s shore in Saltville. The individual wa… Virginia Tech softball rallies past Akron to reach NCAA regional finals The Hokies lost to LSU 8-0 in the afternoon but beat Akron 7-6 on Saturday night. Former SCCH doctor indicted by federal grand jury on 7 charges On April 29, a one-time doctor at Smyth County Community Hospital was arraigned on seven federal indictments related to an alleged sexual rela…