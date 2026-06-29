County payment process disrupted Jun 29, 2026 16 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wythe County will experience a temporary disruption in its ability to accept payments in person and online as county financial systems transition from Fiscal Year 2026 to Fiscal Year 2027.kAm%96 :?E6CCFAE:@? H:== 368:? 2E ` A]>] @? %F6D52J[ yF?6 b_[ 2?5 :D 6IA64E65 E@ 4@?E:?F6 E9C@F89 (65?6D52J[ yF=J `]k^AmkAmsFC:?8 E9:D E:>6[ A2J>6?ED 42??@E 36 AC@46DD65 3J D6G6C2= 4@F?EJ 56A2CE>6?ED 2?5 D6CG:46D[ :?4=F5:?8ik^AmkF=mk=:m(JE96 r@F?EJ (2E6C 2?5 (2DE6H2E6Ck^=:mk=:m(JE96 r@F?EJ qF:=5:?8 x?DA64E:@? 2?5 C6=2E65 A6C>:EE:?8 D6CG:46Dk^=:mk=:m#FC2= #6EC62E {2<6 r2>A8C@F?5 C6D6CG2E:@?D 2?5 C6=2E65 A2J>6?EDk^=:mk^F=m People are also reading… Candidate slates finalized for Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville Smyth County supervisors OK 10¢ real estate tax increase Wellness fair to return to Hungry Mother State Park in Marion Smyth County citizens speak out against data centers Chilhowie Town Council honors record setting athlete Seeking gold: Marion teen to compete in world fly fishing championship 'Scrapper' Broady: King's speeches still issue call to action Virginia teens charged with plotting murders, stealing Buffalo Wild Wings Smyth jury decides animal cruelty case Smyth County undertakes groundwork to prepare for potential data center interest Using some restrooms costs money. How it works and why businesses use them Smyth County public hearing on proposed data center ordinance to be held at MSHS Smyth County deputy saves man's life Graffin credits new Virginia Tech AD White for Florida Atlantic's rise kAmx? 255:E:@?[ E96 (JE96 r@F?EJ %C62DFC6CVD ~77:46 H:== 36 F?23=6 E@ 2446AE A2J>6?ED @? (65?6D52J[ yF=J `[ H9:=6 E96 7:D42= J62C EC2?D:E:@? :D 4@>A=6E65]k^AmkAmr@F?EJ DE277 H:== 2??@F?46 H96? A2J>6?E AC@46DD:?8 92D 366? 7F==J C6DE@C65]k^AmkAm#6D:56?ED 2?5 4FDE@>6CD 2C6 6?4@FC2865 E@ A=2? 29625 :7 E96J ?665 E@ >2<6 2 A2J>6?E 367@C6 E96 EC2?D:E:@? 368:?D]k^AmkAm(JE96 r@F?EJ 2AAC64:2E6D E96 AF3=:4VD A2E:6?46 2?5 F?56CDE2?5:?8 5FC:?8 E9:D E6>A@C2CJ D6CG:46 :?E6CCFAE:@?]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Candidate slates finalized for Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville The three towns in Smyth County will all boast competitive races for open town council seats this November. The ballot has been set as the dea… Smyth County supervisors OK 10¢ real estate tax increase The decision to raise the real estate tax 10 cents did not appear to come easily to Smyth County’s Board of Supervisors last Thursday evening. Wellness fair to return to Hungry Mother State Park in Marion More than 3,000 people attended last year’s 5 Bridges Wellness Fair at Hungry Mother State Park. This year, even more individuals are expected… Smyth County citizens speak out against data centers While officials emphasized that no data center has an application to locate in Smyth County, more than two dozen citizens stressed that they w… Chilhowie Town Council honors record setting athlete Last week, the Chilhowie Town Council honored one of its Warrior athletes who brought home two back-to-back state championships and set a stat…