Drowning is leading cause of death for young children in Virginia Jul 1, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save To date this year, Virginia has confirmed three accidental drownings among young children (2 to 9 years old) that occurred in pools. An additional three cases are still under investigation.kAmsC@H?:?8 92AA6?D 72DE[ 72DE6C E92? >@DE A6@A=6 C62=:K6] x? 2D =:EE=6 2D a_ D64@?5D[ 2 49:=5[ @C 6G6? 25F=E[ 42? D=:A F?56C E96 H2E6C 2?5 5:D2AA62C] }@ DA=2D9:?8] }@ J6==:?8] }@ H2C?:?8] xE @7E6? 92AA6?D BF:4<=J[ BF:6E=J[ 2?5 :E 42? 92AA6? E@ 2?J@?6]k^AmkAm$@[ E9:D DF>>6C[ E96 ':C8:?:2 s6A2CE>6?E @7 w62=E9 :D 2D<:?8 25F=ED E@ E2<6 E96 $276 $H:>>:?8 !=6586 2?5 >2<6 H2E6C D276EJ 2 52:=J 923:E] k^Am kAm%96 A=6586 2D<D A2C6?ED[ 8F2C5:2?D 2?5 2?J@?6 :? 492C86 @7 49:=5C6? E@ik^Am People are also reading… Candidate slates finalized for Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville Smyth County citizens speak out against data centers Chilhowie church celebrates Britton's 50 years of music ministry Wellness fair to return to Hungry Mother State Park in Marion Chilhowie Town Council honors record setting athlete Smyth County supervisors OK 10¢ real estate tax increase 'Scrapper' Broady: King's speeches still issue call to action Seeking gold: Marion teen to compete in world fly fishing championship Virginia teens charged with plotting murders, stealing Buffalo Wild Wings Using some restrooms costs money. How it works and why businesses use them Smyth County public hearing on proposed data center ordinance to be held at MSHS Smyth County undertakes groundwork to prepare for potential data center interest kAm• }6G6C =62G6 49:=5C6? F?2EE6?565 ?62C H2E6C 2?5 2=H2JD C6>2:? H:E9:? 2C>’D C6249]k^AmkAm• s6D:8?2E6 2 H2E6C H2E496C 6G6CJ D:?8=6 E:>6 49:=5C6? :? J@FC 42C6 2C6 :? @C ?62C E96 H2E6C] p (2E6C (2E496C :D 2 C6DA@?D:3=6 25F=E H9@ 28C66D E@ H2E49 E96 <:5D :? E96 H2E6C H:E9@FE 5:DEC24E:@?D]k^AmkAm• |2<6 DFC6 49:=5C6? :? J@FC 42C6 <?@H 9@H E@ DH:>]k^Am kAm• {62C? r!# 2?5 <?@H 9@H E@ FD6 =:76D2G:?8 6BF:A>6?E =:<6 E9C@H C:?8D[ C6D4F6 EF36D[ 2?5 C6249:?8 A@=6D]k^Am kAm• t?DFC6 2?J A6C>2?6?E A@@= E92E J@F 2C6 C6DA@?D:3=6 7@C 92D 2 AC@A6C 76?46 2?5 82E6 2?5 D276 5C2:? 4@G6CD 2?5 2?J A@CE23=6 A@@= =2556CD 2C6 C6>@G65 H96? ?@E :? FD6]k^Am kAm“sC@H?:?8 :D 2 =625:?8 42FD6 @7 562E9 7@C J@F?8 49:=5C6? :? ':C8:?:2] %96 >@DE 4C:E:42= DE6A 72>:=:6D 42? E2<6 :D >2:?E2:?:?8 24E:G6[ F?5:DEC24E65 DFA6CG:D:@? H96?6G6C 49:=5C6? 2C6 ?62C H2E6C] 'sw 2?5 @FC =@42= 962=E9 5:DEC:4ED 2C6 4@>>:EE65 E@ H@C<:?8 H:E9 72>:=:6D 2?5 4@>>F?:E:6D E@ 6?DFC6 6G6CJ 49:=5 42? 6?;@J 2 D276 DF>>6C :? 2?5 2C@F?5 E96 H2E6C[Q D2:5 $E2E6 w62=E9 r@>>:DD:@?6C sC] r2>6C@? (633]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Candidate slates finalized for Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville The three towns in Smyth County will all boast competitive races for open town council seats this November. The ballot has been set as the dea… Smyth County citizens speak out against data centers While officials emphasized that no data center has an application to locate in Smyth County, more than two dozen citizens stressed that they w… Chilhowie church celebrates Britton's 50 years of music ministry For the last half century, Pat Britton not only shared her gift for music by performing but also by teaching others to tap into their love for… Wellness fair to return to Hungry Mother State Park in Marion More than 3,000 people attended last year’s 5 Bridges Wellness Fair at Hungry Mother State Park. This year, even more individuals are expected… Chilhowie Town Council honors record setting athlete Last week, the Chilhowie Town Council honored one of its Warrior athletes who brought home two back-to-back state championships and set a stat…