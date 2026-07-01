Recent survey reveals challenges and opportunities for women in agriculture Jul 1, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The American Farm Bureau Federation Women’s Leadership Committee revealed its findings from a new national survey during the recent International Year of the Woman Farmer ACE Summit in Washington.kAmp C64@C5 ?F>36C @7 ':C8:?:2 H@>6? 2EE6?565 E96 DF>>:E[ D9@H42D:?8 E96 8C@HE9 2?5 :>A@CE2?46 @7 H@>6? :? 28C:4F=EFC6]k^AmkAm“w2G:?8 D@ >2?J ':C8:?:2 H@>6? :? 28C:4F=EFC6 :? 2EE6?52?46 8F2C2?E665 E92E >6>36CD @7 r@?8C6DD 2?5 76==@H prt $F>>:E 2EE6?566D 962C5 A6CDA64E:G6D 7C@> ?62C=J 6G6CJ D64E@C @C 4@>>@5:EJ 8C@FA :? 28C:4F=EFC6[” D2:5 ~=:G:2 vJ2A@?8[ ':C8:?:2 u2C> qFC62F u656C2E:@? ?2E:@?2= 2772:CD DA64:2=:DE]k^Am kAm%96 DEF5J[ H:E9 DFAA@CE 7C@> yq$ 2?5 r@q2?<[ H2D 4@?5F4E65 E9C@F89 @?=:?6 DFCG6JD 2?5 7@4FD 8C@FAD E@ 56G6=@A 2 4@>AC696?D:G6 =@@< 2E H@>6? :? 28C:4F=EFC6 :? E96 &?:E65 $E2E6D]k^Am People are also reading… Candidate slates finalized for Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville Smyth County citizens speak out against data centers Chilhowie church celebrates Britton's 50 years of music ministry Wellness fair to return to Hungry Mother State Park in Marion Chilhowie Town Council honors record setting athlete Smyth County supervisors OK 10¢ real estate tax increase 'Scrapper' Broady: King's speeches still issue call to action Seeking gold: Marion teen to compete in world fly fishing championship Virginia teens charged with plotting murders, stealing Buffalo Wild Wings Using some restrooms costs money. 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E2<6 25G2?E286 @7 E9@D6 @AA@CEF?:E:6D[” vJ2A@?8 D2:5]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Candidate slates finalized for Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville The three towns in Smyth County will all boast competitive races for open town council seats this November. The ballot has been set as the dea… Smyth County citizens speak out against data centers While officials emphasized that no data center has an application to locate in Smyth County, more than two dozen citizens stressed that they w… Chilhowie church celebrates Britton's 50 years of music ministry For the last half century, Pat Britton not only shared her gift for music by performing but also by teaching others to tap into their love for… Wellness fair to return to Hungry Mother State Park in Marion More than 3,000 people attended last year’s 5 Bridges Wellness Fair at Hungry Mother State Park. This year, even more individuals are expected… Chilhowie Town Council honors record setting athlete Last week, the Chilhowie Town Council honored one of its Warrior athletes who brought home two back-to-back state championships and set a stat…