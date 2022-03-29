Smyth grand jury hands down indictments

A Saltville man accused of robbing a local gas station with a knife has been indicted by a Smyth County Grand Jury.

Ryan David Huffman, 33, was taken into custody in October. Saltville Police Chief Erik Puckett said Huffman had been a regular customer at the Cargo gas station and the clerk working at the time was able to identify him even with a mask on his face. She also recognized his voice.

The clerk told police that she did not take Huffman seriously when he demanded she give him the money in the cash register. When he pulled the knife out, Puckett said, she tried to dismiss it with her hand and received a minor injury.

“At that point, she realized he was serious and opened up the drawer,” Puckett said in October.

Community members helped name Huffman as the robber and he was later arrested. On Tuesday, the Smyth County Grand Jury indicted him on robbery and malicious wounding charges. He is scheduled for trial May 16.

Also indicted during Tuesday’s session are two Marion women accused of strangling another woman.

According to court records, 57-year-old Karen Elaine Cox and 40-year-old Bobbie Michelle Cox, both of Marion, had exchanged words with another woman as they drove by the woman’s home in mid-December. The two women parked their vehicle at their home up the road and walked back to the woman’s home where the argument continued, according to a criminal complaint.

The argument became physical, the complaint said, when Bobbie Cox pushed the woman. Hearing the commotion outside, the woman’s 14-year-old son came out to help his mother get back inside, but when Bobbi Cox pushed the woman down again, threatening her, the boy went to a neighbor’s for help, Deputy Stacy Hess wrote in the complaint.

Hess wrote that the boy could hear his mother choking as Bobbi Cox had the woman in a headlock while Karen Cox was hitting the woman in the head with a stick, which she later placed against the woman’s throat “keeping her from being able to breathe.”

Hess wrote that when the boy tried to push Karen Cox away from his mother, Karen Cox bit his hand.

Karen Cox and Bobbi Cox were each indicted on a strangulation charge. Karen Cox was also charged with two misdemeanor counts of assault and battery and Bobbi Cox received one additional charge of misdemeanor assault and battery. Court dates have not yet been set.

The grand jury also handed down indictments to the following individuals:

Jacob Lewis McGhee, 34, of Chilhowie, was indicted on two counts assault and battery of a law enforcement officer.

Mattiew Todd Crigger, 30, of Sugar Grove, was indicted on a threat to burn charge.

Horus Petrovich, 62, of Chilhowie, was indicted on a statutory burglary charge.

Timothy Austin Anderson, 25, of Marion, was indicted on a statutory burglary charge.

Brenda Kay Anderson, 51, of Marion, was indicted on a statutory burglary charge.

Francisco Javier Smoot, 38, of Marion, was indicted on charges of grand larceny and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Ernest Scott Barton, 44, of Lebanon, was indicted on charges of grand larceny, petit larceny and credit card theft.

Michael Stonewall Blevins, 25, of Saltville, was indicted on grand larceny and destruction of property charges.

Zackariah Isiah Meade, 20, of Marion, was indicted on a credit card theft charge.

James Clayton Weaver, 56, of Marion, was indicted on a charge of distributing methamphetamine to a minor.

Kimberly Marie Teague, 48, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of heroin with intent to distribute charge.

Randy Dale Musick, 44, of Troutdale, was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Edgar Leon Barker, 51, of Sugar Grove, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute charge.

Jonathan Wayne Hess, 39, of Marion, was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine and eluding police.

James Travis Lamie, 46, of Saltville, was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine and eluding police.

Coolidge Wayne Ellis, 49, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.

Brandi Nichole Kell, 33, of Ceres, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.

Heather Nicole Olinger, 29, of Saltville, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.

Crystal Bell Greer, 32, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.

Brittany M. Pickle, 32, of Rural Retreat, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.

Kally Leann Harris, 20, of Chilhowie, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge

David Joshua Grullon, 28, of Englewood, New Jersey, was indicted on charges of destruction of property and eluding police.

Steven Ryan Fry, 47, of Bristol, was indicted on an eluding police charge.

Michael Chad Walk, 50, of Glade Spring, was indicted on charges of driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license.

Sabrina Lynn Meadows, 45, of Marion, was indicted on 10 counts allowing a dog to run at large, two counts failure to provide rabies vaccinations and two counts failure to obtain a county animal license.

Brandon Michael Holdaway, 21, of Saltville, was indicted on a possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charge.

Individuals arrested in the last quarter on charges stemming from direct indictments handed down during the September 2021 grand jury session are as follows:

Kayla Renee Smith, AKA Kayla Ring, 36, of Chilhowie, was indicted on three counts distribution of methamphetamine. Smith’s offense dates are listed as February and March 2020.

Tanya Blankenship, AKA Hunter Blankenship, 40, of Marion, was indicted on three counts distribution of methamphetamine. Blankenship’s offense dates are listed as August 2020.

Joseph Scott Feigley, 34, of Marion was indicted on two counts distribution of methamphetamine. Feigley’s offense dates are listed as February and August 2020.

Heather Leigh Halsey, 42, of Marion, was indicted on two counts distribute of buprenorphine. Halsey’s offense dates are listed as June 2020.

Michael Duane Hoff, 56, of Saltville, was indicted on a distribution of methamphetamine charge. Hoff’s offense date is listed as January 2021.

Dustin Jarman, 26, of Marion, was indicted on a distribution of buprenorphine charge. Jarman’s offense date is listed as September 2019.

Christopher Michael “Smoothie” Smith, 42, of Marion, was indicted on a distribution of methamphetamine charge. Smith’s offense date is listed as February 2020.

Eric Glen Sage, 37, of Marion, was indicted on a distribution of methamphetamine charge. Sage’s offense date is listed as February 2020.

Brandi Danielle Taylor, 33, of Saltville, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine. Taylor’s offense date is listed as July 2020.

Terry Brandon Watson, 37, of Atkins, was indicted on a distribution of methamphetamine charge. Watson’s offense date is listed as February 2020.

Those indicted will stand trial in Smyth County Circuit Court.