Marion Fire-EMS chief praises first-responder training achievements SPorter Jun 23, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 1 of 3 Photo courtesy of Marion Fire-EMS Photo courtesy of Marion Fire-EMS Photo courtesy of Marion Fire-EMS Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter A Marion first responder was recognized Monday evening for training that took more than 237 hours to complete.kAmq67@C6 E96 |2C:@? %@H? r@F?4:=[ u:C6\t|$ r9:67 #:492C5 z66D=:?8 9@?@C65 q@??:6 q=6G:?D[ H9@ 62C?65 96C p5G2?465 t|% 46CE:7:42E:@?] u@C E92E 46CE:7:42E:@?[ 96 D2:5[ q=6G:?D 925 E@ AFE :? 23@FE `ed 4=2DDC@@> 9@FCD 2?5 2?@E96C fa 4=:?:42= 9@FCD]k^AmkAmz66D=:?8 E@=5 E96 4@F?4:= E92E :E H:== 2==@H 96C E@ A6C7@C> 25G2?465 =:76 DFAA@CE AC@465FC6D]k^AmkAm“(6’C6 G6CJ AC@F5 @7 96C[” E96 49:67 D2:5]k^Am kAmz66D=:?8 2=D@ AC2:D65 7:C67:89E6C\A2C2>65:4 #636<29 $2=J6C 2?5 7:C67:89E6C\A2C2>65:4 %:> !62<[ H9@ 3@E9 62C?65 E96:C u:C67:89E6C a 46CE:7:42E:@?[ 2 EC2:?:?8 4@FCD6 E92E C6BF:C6D 23@FE fd 9@FCD]k^Am People are also reading… Seeking gold: Marion teen to compete in world fly fishing championship Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway Chilhowie Town Council honors record setting athlete Smyth Animal Rescue's Pet of the Week is fun loving and ready for his next adventure Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award Smyth County School Board honors Chilhowie businessman Smyth County deputy saves man's life Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations Update: General Assembly approves budget deal Broady to present program to help instill Martin Luther King's clarity, courage Virginia budget leaders reach 'agreement in principle' for deal These brands pulled back on Pride. It could cost them. Here's why 36 Million Small Businesses Are Quietly Fighting the Same Battle Smyth commissioner hosts drive-through high-mileage recording event kAmw6 D2:5 E92E @E96C 56A2CE>6?E >6>36CD 2C6 4@?DE2?E=J 4@?E:?F:?8 E96:C 65F42E:@? E@ 36EE6C D6CG6 E96 4@>>F?:EJ]k^AmkAmw6 2=D@ AC2:D65 7:C67:89E6C qC6EE |:==6C 7@C C6D4F:?8 2 5@8 7C@> 2 7:C6]k^AmkAm|2C:@? u:C6\t|$ H2D 2DD:DE:?8 H:E9 7:89E:?8 2 7:C6 :? p5H@=76[ H96? E96 9@>6@H?6C E@=5 7:CDE\C6DA@?56CD E92E 96C 5@8 H2D DE:== :?D:56]k^Am kAm(:E9 D>@<6 23@FE >:5\496DE =6G6=[ z66D=:?8 D2:5 |:==6C 7@F?5 E96 5@8 @? 2 4@F49] (9:=6 E96 42?:?6 H2D E@@ 3:8 E@ 42CCJ[ |:==6C 96=A65 :E 86E @FED:56]k^Am kAmx? E6C>D @7 42==D[ z66D=:?8 D2:5 E92E E96 56A2CE>6?E 4@?E:?F6D E@ CF? 23@FE `dT 29625 @7 =2DE J62C]k^Am kAm“(6’C6 3FD:6C E92? H6’G6 6G6C 366?]”k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Seeking gold: Marion teen to compete in world fly fishing championship A rising senior at Marion Senior High School is preparing to go to Ireland to compete against teams from eight other countries and bring a gol… Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway The rehabilitation of the old Hartwood building in Saltville is one step closer to reality this week. Chilhowie Town Council honors record setting athlete Last week, the Chilhowie Town Council honored one of its Warrior athletes who brought home two back-to-back state championships and set a stat… Smyth Animal Rescue's Pet of the Week is fun loving and ready for his next adventure Meet the Smyth Animal Rescue Pet of the Week: Gambit. Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award For the second year in a row, a Smyth County high school student has claimed the state title in an art competition.