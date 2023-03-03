Wythe Supervisors on Feb. 28 approved replacing the aging equipment at Ager Park Playground.

The current playground, which was paid for via community fundraising, is showing its age, officials said, and nearing the end of its maintenance life. The wooden playground was put up in 1994.

In the past few years, complaints have surfaced about broken bits and rough surfaces at the park, including exposed bolts.

“Ager Park’s playground has served untold thousands of children and families for nearly 30 years, but wooden playgrounds have a limited lifespan,” said Wythe County Parks & Rec Director Kevin Williams. “The time is right to modernize the playground by increasing its appeal to all ages and ability levels.”

The wooden structure will be replaced by a variety of materials with different textures. Wythe County’s Building and Grounds Department will remove the current playground. The existing fence pickets displaying names of original playground supporters will be preserved to be incorporated into the new playground.

“We think it’s important to continue honoring the donors and families who first contributed funds to make this an important central play space,” Williams said. “At the same time, we’ll be adding a space that is cleaner, more open with better lines of site and easier to maintain.”

The Board recommended asking Wythe County Public Schools Technology Center’s Building Trades program to assist with the project, including restoration of the pickets.

The first phase of new playground presented by Bliss Products will incorporate innovative and inclusive designs that meet current play standards. Wythe County will use one-time federal funds for recreation to offset ninety-percent of the estimated $312,000 for the first phase of construction. The first phase is expected to be complete in early summer, and will mean Ager Park’s playground will be unavailable for a few weeks in the spring.

A second phase of construction is designed and will expand upon the first phase. It is estimated to cost an additional $250,000 and the county plans to seek grants and promote local fund-raising programs, like the original fence picket campaign, to raise funds for the next phase.

Anyone interested in assisting with this project is encouraged to contact the Wythe County Department of Parks and Recreation at recdept@wytheco.org or call 276-223-4519. A fly-through video of the new play space is on the county web site (www.wytheco.org) and Facebook pages.