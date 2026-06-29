Capitol Commentary Celebrating the Nation’s 250th Birthday: Part 2 Mark Sage Jun 29, 2026 13 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 250 years of independence not only demonstrates endurance and perseverance through hardship, but it elevates the foundations of our country.kAm|J 4@=F>? =2DE H66< 7@4FD65 @? D@>6 @7 E96 7:8FC6D H9@ 4@?EC:3FE65 E@ E96D6 7@F?52E:@?D] %96D6 =6256CD[ H9@D6 ?2>6D 2C6 9@?@C65 :? @FC }:?E9 s:DEC:4E 4@>>F?:E:6D[ 96=A65 =:89E E96 C6G@=FE:@?2CJ 7=2>6D 7@C :?56A6?56?46]k^AmkAm~FC C68:@? D6CG65 2D 2 7=2D9A@:?E 7@C E96D6 C6G@=FE:@?2CJ 7=2>6D]k^AmkAm%2<6 H92E :D C64@8?:K65 3J >2?J 9:DE@C:2?D 2D E96 7:CDE 32EE=6 @7 E96 p>6C:42? #6G@=FE:@?[ E96 32EE=6 @7 !@:?E !=62D2?E]k^Am kAmpE E96 @C56CD @7 v@G6C?@C @7 ':C8:?:2 {@C5 sF?>@C6[ r@=@?6= p?5C6H {6H:D =65 7@C46D 7C@> (6DE6C? ':C8:?:2 @? 2 H66<D\=@?8 EC6< E@ !@:?E !=62D2?E :? H92E :D AC6D6?E\52J (6DE ':C8:?:2]k^Am People are also reading… Chilhowie Town Council honors record setting athlete Candidate slates finalized for Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville Wellness fair to return to Hungry Mother State Park in Marion Seeking gold: Marion teen to compete in world fly fishing championship Smyth County supervisors OK 10¢ real estate tax increase Smyth County citizens speak out against data centers 'Scrapper' Broady: King's speeches still issue call to action Virginia teens charged with plotting murders, stealing Buffalo Wild Wings Update: General Assembly approves budget deal Smyth jury decides animal cruelty case Smyth County undertakes groundwork to prepare for potential data center interest Smyth County deputy saves man's life Using some restrooms costs money. How it works and why businesses use them Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway kAmx?E6C6DE:?8=J[ sF?>@C6 H:E9 2? 2C>J 7C@> ?@CE96C? ':C8:?:2 H2D DFAA@D65 E@ >66E {6H:D 2E !@:?E !=62D2?E]k^AmkAmx?DE625[ {6H:D 2?5 9:D >6? 72465 2? 2EE6>AE65 2>3FD9 7C@> E96 $92H?66 2?5 |:?8@ H2CC:@CD :? E96 62C=J >@C?:?8 9@FCD @7 ~4E@36C `_[ `ffc]k^Am kAm{6H:D’ >6? 76=E E96J 925 366? :?E6?E:@?2==J 36EC2J65 3J {@C5 sF?>@C6 :? @C56C E@ >2<6 E96 H6DE6C? A2CE @7 ':C8:?:2 :?D64FC6 :7 255:E:@?2= EC@F3=6 :? E96 4@=@?:6D H2D E@ @44FC]k^Am kAm{6H:D 2?5 9:D D@=5:6CD C6DA@?565 4@FC286@FD=J E@ E96 $92H?66 2?5 |:?8@ E9C62E] %96 p>6C:42?D 7@F89E @77 E96 }2E:G6D’ 2EE24< 2?5 56762E65 r9:67 r@C?DE2=<]k^Am kAmp4E:@? 3J {6H:D 2?5 9:D 7@C46D 56=:G6C65 G:4E@CJ 7@C p>6C:42? D6EE=6CD] %9:D @A6?65 FA E96 z6?EF4<J E6CC:E@CJ 7@C H6DEH2C5 6IA2?D:@? 3J E9@D6 =:<6 s2?:6= q@@?6[ H9@ H2D :? 492C86 @7 DFAA=:6D F?56C {6H:D]k^Am kAm%9:D 24E:@? H2D @?6 @7 >2?J E@ 36 E2<6? E@ 96=A 7@CE:7J ':C8:?:2 2?5 :ED H6DE6C? 7=2?<]k^AmkAm$@@? E96C627E6C[ ':C8:?:2?D 7C@> @FC C68:@? 2DD6CE65 @FC C6G@=FE:@?2CJ :?E6?E:@?D :? E96 u:?42DE=6 #6D@=FE:@?D]k^AmkAmx? 62C=J `ffd[ `d ':C8:?:2 7C@?E:6CD>6? D:8?65 @?E@ E96D6 2CE:4=6D :? 2 5:DA=2J @7 DFAA@CE 7@C E96 r@?E:?6?E2= r@?8C6DD[ E96 C6G@=FE:@?2CJ 42FD6 2?5 =:36CEJ]k^Am kAm%96J H6C6 42==65 E96 u:?42DE=6 #6D@=FE:@?D 3642FD6 E96J @C:8:?2E65 :? H92E H2D E96? u:?42DE=6 r@F?EJ] u:?42DE=6 r@F?EJ H@F=5 =2E6C 36 5:G:565 36EH66? |@?E8@>6CJ r@F?EJ[ (2D9:?8E@? r@F?EJ 2?5 z6?EF4<J r@F?EJ]k^Am kAm%9@D6 H9@ D:8?65 E96 #6D@=FE:@?D :?4=F565 (:==:2> !C6DE@?]k^AmkAmr@=@?6= (:==:2> !C6DE@?[ H9@ @H?65 E96 $>:E97:6=5 !=2?E2E:@? =@42E65 :? AC6D6?E\52J q=24<D3FC8[ H2D @?6 @7 E96D6 C6G@=FE:@?2C:6D]k^Am kAmsFC:?8 9:D 6IA6C:6?46D @? E96 7C@?E:6C[ !C6DE@? 925 H@C<65 E@ DFCG6J 2?5 6DE23=:D9 A6246] p55:E:@?2==J[ 96 2E @?6 E:>6 D6CG65 F?56C p?5C6H {6H:D]k^Am kAm!C6DE@? H2D 2 AC@>:?6?E >:=:E2CJ 7:8FC6 5FC:?8 E96 uC6?49 2?5 x?5:2? (2C]k^Am kAmv:G6? 9:D 324<8C@F?5 :? 4@>32E[ !C6DE@? ;@:?65 E96 C6G@=FE:@?2CJ 677@CE] w6 ;@:?65 C6G@=FE:@?2CJ 42>A2:8?D E@ 7:89E E96 qC:E:D9 :? E96 $@FE9[ >@DE ?@E23=J E96 32EE=6 2E z:?8D |@F?E2:?]k^AmkAm%96 u:?42DE=6 #6D@=FE:@?D 7F6=65 E96 D6?E:>6?E E92E 6G6?EF2==J =65 E@ E96 s64=2C2E:@? @7 x?56A6?56?46]k^AmkAmyFDE 2 76H 52JD 27E6C yF=J c[ `ffe[ p?5C6H {6H:D 2?5 {@C5 sF?>@C6 >6E 282:?]k^AmkAmsF?>@C6[ F?D276 @? =2?5[ D2:=65 E@ vHJ??’D xD=2?5] %96C6[ E96 qC:E:D9 42>A H2D 7@CE:7:65 7C@> 2?J =2?5 2EE24<] ~? yF=J h[ {6H:D 7:C65 2 962GJ 2CE:==6CJ 32CC286 7C@> u@CE rC:4<6E w:== 5@H? @?E@ sF?>@C6’D 42>A]k^Am kAmp7E6C E2<:?8 52>286[ sF?>@C6 D2:=65 7C@> ':C8:?:2 ?6G6C E@ C6EFC?]k^AmkAmsF?>@C6’D C6EC62E >2C<65 E96 6?5 @7 C@J2= 2FE9@C:EJ :? ':C8:?:2Pk^AmkAm(9:=6 {6H:D 244@>A=:D965 E9:D 762E @? E96 t2DE6C? $9@C6[ @E96CD DE:== E@@< 24E:@? E@ D64FC6 E96 7C@?E:6C]k^Am kAmv@G6C?@C !2EC:4< w6?CJ H2D 4@?46C?65 23@FE E96 E9C62E A@D65 :? E96 (6DE] x? `fff[ w6?CJ 2AA@:?E65 y@D6A9 |2CE:? E@ 92?5=6 x?5:2? p772:CD]k^Am kAm|2CE:? 925 72>:=:2C:EJ H:E9 E96 H6DE6C? 7C@?E:6C] sC] %9@>2D (2=<6C D6=64E65 |2CE:? E@ 96=A =625 2? 6IA65:E:@? H6DE :?E@ E96 !@H6==’D '2==6J]k^Am kAmx? H92E :D ?@H {66 r@F?EJ[ E96 6DE23=:D9>6?E @7 |2CE:?’D $E2E:@? 96=A65 D6CG6 7C@?E:6CD>6? =@@<:?8 E@ 6IA=@C6 36J@?5]k^AmkAm%9C@F89 9:D 2AA@:?E65 C@=6 2D p86?E 2?5 $FA6C:?E6?56?E[ |2CE:? H@C<65 @? E96 7C@?E:6C E@ 92?5=6 4@?7=:4ED 2?5 5:DAFE6D 36EH66? ?2E:G6D 2?5 D6EE=6CD] |2CE:?’D 56G6=@A>6?E @7 C6=2E:@?D H:E9 ?6:893@C:?8 EC:36D AC6D6CG65 A6246 @? E96 7C@?E:6C 2?5 AC@E64E65 ?F>6C@FD D6EE=6>6?E 4@>>F?:E:6D 5FC:?8 E96 p>6C:42? C6G@=FE:@?]k^Am kAm%92?<D E@ @FC C68:@?’D 677@CED :? 4@>32E 2?5 5:A=@>24J[ C6G@=FE:@?2CJ DF446DD 2?5 :?56A6?56?46 H6C6 H:E9:? C6249]k^AmkAm%96 A@H6C7F= >6DD286 E92E E96 p>6C:42? :?56A6?56?46 >@G6>6?E D6?E 2C@F?5 E96 H@C=5 4@?E:?F6D E@ C6G6C36C2E6] }@E @?=J 5:5 p>6C:42?D 82:? G:4E@CJ 3FE D6E E96 E@?6 7@C E96 p>6C:42? :562=D @7 7C665@> E@ 7=@FC:D9 6=D6H96C6 :? E96 H@C=5] p 3624@? @7 =:36CEJ E92E DE:== C6D@?2E6D :? E96 H@C=5 E@52J]k^Am kAm%9:D u@FCE9 @7 yF=J[ H6 9@?@C C6G@=FE:@?2CJ DF446DD6D @7 ad_ J62CD 28@ E92E 3C@F89E 23@FE p>6C:42? 8C62E?6DD 2?5 E96 F?AC64656?E65 =:36CE:6D E92E >:==:@?D DE:== 6?;@J]k^Am kAmx 2> AC@F5 E@ C64@8?:K6 E9:D 9:DE@CJ @? @FC ad_kDFAmE9k^DFAm 3:CE952J]k^AmkAmw2AAJ yF=J u@FCE9Pk^AmkAmx7 J@F 92G6 BF6DE:@?D[ 4@?46C?D[ @C 4@>>6?ED[ 766= 7C66 E@ 4@?E24E >J @77:46] *@F 42? 42== >J p3:?85@? @77:46 2E afe\dad\`c_d @C >J r9C:DE:2?D3FC8 @77:46 2E dc_\bg`\def`] %@ C6249 >J @77:46 G:2 6>2:=[ A=62D6 G:D:E >J H63D:E6 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^FC=5676?D6]4@>^Gb^009EEADi^>@C82?8C:77:E9]9@FD6]8@G^00jPP{G*K:4xP=A@+x$)p(rq`>;C?AcD;~q;y%}<:=h'c2(#\;DhJ|Ax)d=2x&=%}8c&F``(}9|u}d3)rD&`9d9#F)s"g62d!fIHaJ6_tSQm9EEADi^^>@C82?8C:77:E9]9@FD6]8@G^k^2m] p=D@ @? >J H63D:E6 :D E96 =2E6DE >2E6C:2= 7C@> >J @77:46[ :?4=F5:?8 :?7@C>2E:@? @? G@E6D C646?E=J E2<6? @? E96 7=@@C @7 E96 w@FD6 @7 #6AC6D6?E2E:G6D] k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mark Sage Group Editor Author email Follow Mark Sage Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Chilhowie Town Council honors record setting athlete Last week, the Chilhowie Town Council honored one of its Warrior athletes who brought home two back-to-back state championships and set a stat… Candidate slates finalized for Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville The three towns in Smyth County will all boast competitive races for open town council seats this November. The ballot has been set as the dea… Wellness fair to return to Hungry Mother State Park in Marion More than 3,000 people attended last year’s 5 Bridges Wellness Fair at Hungry Mother State Park. This year, even more individuals are expected… Seeking gold: Marion teen to compete in world fly fishing championship A rising senior at Marion Senior High School is preparing to go to Ireland to compete against teams from eight other countries and bring a gol… Smyth County supervisors OK 10¢ real estate tax increase The decision to raise the real estate tax 10 cents did not appear to come easily to Smyth County’s Board of Supervisors last Thursday evening.