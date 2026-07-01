Flock cameras target lengthy citizens time Jul 1, 2026 9 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A flock of Floyd residents showed up at the June 23 Supervisors meeting to air their thoughts on Flock cameras in the county.kAm%96:C E9@F89ED H6C6 F?:7@C> :? @AA@D:E:@?]k^AmkAm!C@5F465 3J u=@4< $276EJ[ u=@4< 42>6C2D 2C6 px\A@H6C65 2FE@>2E65 =:46?D6 A=2E6 C6256CD E92E 42? 36 FD65 E@ EC24< G69:4=6 >@G6>6?E 2?5 56E6C 4C:>6]k^AmkAm!C:@C E@ 4:E:K6?D E:>6 @? yF?6 ab[ q@2C5 r92:C y@6 %FC>2? E@=5 E9@D6 82E96C65 E92E E96 3@2C5 92D ?@ 4@?EC@= @G6C E96 u=@4< 42>6C2D :? u=@J5[ A@:?E:?8 @FE E92E E96J 2CC:G65 G:2 2 8C2?E 7C@> E96 $96C:77’D ~77:46] %FC>2? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Candidate slates finalized for Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville The three towns in Smyth County will all boast competitive races for open town council seats this November. The ballot has been set as the dea… Smyth County citizens speak out against data centers While officials emphasized that no data center has an application to locate in Smyth County, more than two dozen citizens stressed that they w… Chilhowie church celebrates Britton's 50 years of music ministry For the last half century, Pat Britton not only shared her gift for music by performing but also by teaching others to tap into their love for… Wellness fair to return to Hungry Mother State Park in Marion More than 3,000 people attended last year’s 5 Bridges Wellness Fair at Hungry Mother State Park. This year, even more individuals are expected… Chilhowie Town Council honors record setting athlete Last week, the Chilhowie Town Council honored one of its Warrior athletes who brought home two back-to-back state championships and set a stat…