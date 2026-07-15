NIH grant to expand research capacity at ETSU Jul 15, 2026 9 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save East Tennessee State University Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy is leading a multi-college initiative to strengthen research infrastructure and support scientific discovery across campus.kAm%96 Sad_[___ 8C2?E 7C@> E96 }2E:@?2= x?DE:EFE6D @7 w62=E9’D W}xwX x?DE:EFE6 @7 v6?6C2= |65:42= $4:6?46D H:== DFAA@CE E96 24BF:D:E:@? @7 2 {:BF:5 r9C@>2E@8C2A9J\%2?56> |2DD $A64EC@>6ECJ W{r\|$^|$X DJDE6>] %96 :?DECF>6?E H:== D6CG6 2D 2 D92C65 C6D@FC46 7@C :?G6DE:82E@CD 24C@DD E96 F?:G6CD:EJ[ 96=A:?8 C6D62C496CD :56?E:7J 2?5 >62DFC6 DF3DE2?46D 2E 6IEC6>6=J =@H =6G6=D]k^AmkAmsC] $E24J qC@H?[ 492:C @7 E96 s6A2CE>6?E @7 !92C>246FE:42= $4:6?46D 2E v2EE@?[ :D E96 AC:?4:A2= :?G6DE:82E@C @7 E96 8C2?E[ H9:49 C67=64ED E96 4@?E:?F65 8C@HE9 :? E96 4@==686’D C6D62C49 42A24:EJ 2?5 >@>6?EF>]k^Am People are also reading… Marion PD chief reports on first 6 months of Flock cameras in town National foundation pays off Reedy family's home mortgage Loss of School-Based Health Clinics a surprise to Smyth school officials, citizens Analysis: USMNT quiet doubters as Mauricio Pochettino's process pays off Alyssa's Angels: Working to make a difference in Chilhowie, beyond 'Heat distress' spurred investigation into City Dogs kennel by Roanoke police Marion neighborhood hosts Fourth decorating contest for country's 250th anniversary Warrior and Poet: Bland County veteran's poem part of state anthology A mother's love backs new eatery in Chilhowie Residents, leaders talk about the future of Marion's Carnegie High School Chilhowie, industries address forever plastics Roanoke police investigating kennel, urge owners to remove dogs David Rocco charting coaching course at Virginia Tech Manager at Roanoke kennel City Dogs charged with cruelty to animals Matthews helming JIDA kAm“%9:D :?DECF>6?E 2==@HD FD E@ >2<6 2 G6CJ 7@4FD65 :?G6DE>6?E :? 2 42A23:=:EJ E92E >2?J C6D62C496CD 24C@DD 42>AFD ?665 3FE 5@?’E :?5:G:5F2==J 92G6 2446DD E@[” D2:5 qC@H?] “xE 6IA2?5D H92E H6 42? >62DFC6 2?5 F?56CDE2?5[ 7C@> 7F?52>6?E2= 3:@=@8:42= AC@46DD6D E@ 2AA=:65 H@C< :? 5CF8 56G6=@A>6?E 2?5 6?G:C@?>6?E2= 962=E9] ~G6C E:>6[ E92E <:?5 @7 D92C65 :?7C2DECF4EFC6 DFAA@CED 5:D4@G6C:6D E92E F=E:>2E6=J :?7@C> C62=\H@C=5 962=E9 564:D:@?D]”k^AmkAm#2E96C E92? D6CG:?8 2 D:?8=6 =23@C2E@CJ[ E96 ?6H :?DECF>6?E H:== DFAA@CE C6D62C496CD 24C@DD E96 4@==686D @7 pCED 2?5 $4:6?46D[ !92C>24J[ !F3=:4 w62=E9 2?5 |65:4:?6]k^Am kAm“%9:D :D 2 >2;@C 244@>A=:D9>6?E 7@C sC] qC@H? 2D H6== 2D E96 4@==686 2?5 F?:G6CD:EJ 2D 2 H9@=6[” D2:5 sC] s633:6 qJC5[ v2EE@?’D 562?] “%9:D ?6H :?DECF>6?E2E:@? H:== 6?92?46 4@==23@C2E:@? 24C@DD t%$&[ 6IA2?5 @AA@CEF?:E:6D 7@C DEF56?ED 2?5 C6D62C496CD[ 2?5 AC@G:56 2446DD E@ 25G2?465 2?2=JE:42= E@@=D E92E 96=A 5C:G6 5:D4@G6CJ 2?5 :??@G2E:@?]”k^Am kAmxE’D 2? :?G6DE>6?E E92E 2=:8?D H:E9 t%$&’D #6D62C49 $EC2E68:4 !=2?[ A2CE:4F=2C=J :ED 6>A92D:D @? DEC6?8E96?:?8 C6D62C49 :?7C2DECF4EFC6 2?5 25G2?4:?8 3:@>65:42= D4:6?46D]k^AmkAmx? 255:E:@? E@ DFAA@CE:?8 C6D62C49 24C@DD 42>AFD[ E96 DJDE6> H:== 6IA2?5 92?5D\@? EC2:?:?8 @AA@CEF?:E:6D 7@C DEF56?ED[ C6:?7@C4:?8 t%$&’D 4@>>:E>6?E E@ C6D62C49 6?8286>6?E 2?5 H@C<7@C46 56G6=@A>6?E[ 2D H6== 2D :ED C6AFE2E:@? 2D 2 AC6>:6C 962=E9 D4:6?46D F?:G6CD:EJ]k^Am kAm{62C? >@C6 23@FE v2EE@?UCDBF@jD 4@>>:E>6?E E@ pAA2=249:2 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^6EDF]65F^A92C>24JQm6EDF]65F^A92C>24Jk^2m]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Marion PD chief reports on first 6 months of Flock cameras in town Four license plate reader cameras have been operating in Marion since January. Marion’s police chief credits them with helping arrest multiple… National foundation pays off Reedy family's home mortgage The photos surrounding one of fallen Smyth County Sheriff's Deputy Hunter Reedy show men and women from all around the country -- Minnesota, C… Loss of School-Based Health Clinics a surprise to Smyth school officials, citizens Monica Johnson wants transparency about a decision impacting health care in Smyth County schools. The school system’s leaders would also have … Analysis: USMNT quiet doubters as Mauricio Pochettino's process pays off The Australians were miffed that some pundits, including a few former U.S. players, gave them zero chance to stay on the field in a Group D ma… Alyssa's Angels: Working to make a difference in Chilhowie, beyond Alyssa Stoots is only 10 years old, but the youngster isn’t waiting to make a difference in her community.