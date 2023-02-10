Despite his frail and feeble appearance, legendary stand-up comic James Gregory brought down house, a sold-out crowd of 500 at Marion’s Lincoln Theatre on Feb. 3. The 76-year-old Georgia native addressed his recent decline in health to the audience who greeted him with a welcome exuberance.

“In the past eight months, I’ve fallen three times, the last one being a major fall,” he stated after being led onstage by his opening act, Vinnie Coppola, who delivered a mildly amusing 21-minute set prior to Gregory’s 95 minutes on stage. “I spent a month in the hospital and another two months in physical rehab.”

“I’m telling you this so that, if I start wobbling,” he explained. “You won’t think I’m drunk.”

Gregory also spoke of his not-so-literate cousin who pronounced the “J” in jalapeno. He tried to explain to his cousin that such words beginning with “J” were pronounced with an “H.”

“That makes no sense,” his cousin replied. “If that were true, ‘Jell-O’ would be ‘hello.’”

This was perhaps the same cousin who was run over by a semi when he mistakenly read a “No U Turn” sign as “Now U Turn.”

Likewise, he recalls his uncle’s commentary while watching TV with a young James.

“I’ll bet you that’s not a real pig,” he would remark upon seeing Miss Piggy. “A real pig wouldn’t wear a dress like that.”

Also, his uncle, upon hearing that most fatal car accidents happened within five miles of home, moved away.

Gregory’s set was also filled with many of his “greatest hits” discussing global warming, endangered species, UFOs, his disdain for flying and his ever-popular “fat lady” routine, the latter of which he moved with trepidation from a barstool, on which he propped himself, to a padded chair.

“Are you getting nervous,” he asked the audience as he carefully stepped over and seated himself. “I am.”

“It baffles me how my neighbors want to save the planet when they can’t keep their own yard clean,” he noted.

His “endangered species” bit was another hilarious highlight of the evening.

“What if those endangered species people had been around when dinosaurs roamed the earth?” Gregory questioned. “They’d still be here today, s******* everywhere and blocking traffic. If you want to get me interested in endangered species, you’d have to tell me that we’re about out of chickens. That’s what I worry about. I don’t eat spotted owl.”

Gregory says friends mock his fear of flying by telling him more people die in car crashes than on airplane flights. He responds by saying that’s the way he wants to go.

“We don’t have heart attacks in my family,” he explained. “We just cross the median, usually on the weekend, either just out drinking or trying to outrun the repo man. At least in a car wreck, you can retrieve the body. Being Baptists, we need that. Give us some embalming fluid and some tater salad and we can have a funeral.”

Gregory explained that Baptists respond to every situation with food while Catholics use “a little piece of cracker and a little sip of wine.”

“I don’t get it,” he shrugged. “If you want to draw me, pass around a bucket of chicken.”

Then Gregory segues into his classic “Baptist funeral” routine where everything is discussed including how the person died, the food that was brought, and the question of who would inherit the pickup of the deceased.

“He’s the one that drilled himself to death,” the ladies gossip to one another. “He had this big Black and Decker drill and tried to tuck it in his cowboy belt buckle. I told him, ‘I think I’d take that belt off.’ Anyway, he got it about half way down and sneezed, and you know he was on a blood thinner…”

Whereas neighbors brought food when there was a death on their street in generations past, Gregory points out that modern neighbors are strange people such as vegetarians.

“What do you do when you need to borrow mustard?” he posed. “They don’t have mustard. What would they put it on? Then they get offended when you invite them to a weenie roast.”

Gregory’s top commentary, as usual, is the country’s overdramatization “of that four-letter ‘F’ word, ‘food.’”

“I’ll guarantee you she eats white bread,” he said when he saluted an audience member, Peggy Carter, on her 82nd birthday.

Then, Gregory depicts a grown man with a banana in one hand and a bran muffin in the other, which he calls breakfast. He compares the man to a chimpanzee, except the animal would eat the banana and have sense enough to not eat the muffin. This is a far cry from the days long ago when Gregory describes a mother who sends their kids to school with homemade brownies to share with their classmates and teacher.

“Whatever you eat,” he said as he exited the stage to a rousing standing ovation. “Eat good.”

It is clear that James Gregory is continuing to tour because he loves what he does. His fans love him for it. His comedic talent is unsurpassed and our lives are enriched by having experienced it in person. Long live the funniest man in America.