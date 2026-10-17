‘Tis the season of bluegrass: Lincoln Theatre to host Rhonda Vincent & Seldom Scene holiday concerts Oct 17, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Submitted Image Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lincoln Theatre will host two bluegrass Christmas concerts with Seldom Scene & The Blue Ridge Girls at Song of the Mountains on Saturday, Dec. 5, and Rhonda Vincent & The Rage on Friday, Dec. 11.kAmkDEC@?8m$6=5@> $46?6 U2>Aj %96 q=F6 #:586 v:C=D 2E $@?8 @7 E96 |@F?E2:?Dk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm(@C<:?8 E@ D9@H42D6 E96 G6CJ 36DE :? 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