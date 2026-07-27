Top Story Marion Police officers save firefighter's life SPorter Jul 27, 2026 Jul 27, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The actions of two Marion Police officers saved the life of a Marion firefighter last week.kAm|2C:@? !@=:46 r9:67 z6G:? %6DE6C>2? D2:5 E96 :?4:56?E @44FCC65 5FC:?8 2 yF=J `b 9@FD6 7:C6 E92E 2=D@ 4=2:>65 E96 =:76 @7 2? 6=56C=J >2?]k^AmkAm%6DE6C>2? 6IA=2:?65 E92E 2 D92C5 @7 8=2DD A6?6EC2E65 E96 7:C67:89E6C’D AC@E64E:G6 4@2E] x?:E:2==J[ E96 7:CDE C6DA@?56C 5:5?’E 36=:6G6 E96 :?;FCJ H2D D6C:@FD[ 3FE 3=@@5 3682? E@ 4@>6 E9C@F89 E96 4@2E] (96? E96 7:C67:89E6C’D 4@2E H2D C6>@G65[ %6DE6C>2? D2:5 3=@@5 H2D 8FD9:?8 @FE 7C@> H96C6 E96 8=2DD 925 ?:4<65 2? 2CE6CJ]k^Am kAm~77:46CD %2J=@C w2J6D 2?5 |2D@? (28@?6C :>>65:2E6=J C64@8?:K65 E96 =:76\E9C62E6?:?8 ?2EFC6 @7 E96 :?;FCJ]k^Am People are also reading… Family, Smyth Animal Rescue unite to keep Olivia's light shining For 25 years LASO offers skills, life lessons Son of Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy arrested for shooting mother in Virginia home Smyth hospital CEO says SCCH is not at risk of closure Smyth County continues to explore data center regs Fair fun and fellowship is underway in Rich Valley Smyth asks court to OK 1% sales tax referendum for schools Smyth Strong Award: Honoring Greer for giving others' hope Ex-pastor at Botetourt church led 'double life' sexually exploiting young girls Smyth sheriff reports first numbers from photo-enforced I-81 work zone UNC places general manager for football on paid administrative leave Waynesboro teacher's aide accused of putting hand sanitizer in student's mouth DIARY OF A WORD NERD: Limiting the spread of political violence For veterans: Marion's American Legion service officer, commander receive state honors Marion massage therapy practice adds acupuncturist, new therapies kAm%6DE6C>2? D2:5 E92E w2J6D BF:4<=J 2AA=:65 2 E@FC?:BF6E 2?5 H@C<65 E@ D=@H E96 7=@H @7 3=@@5]k^AmkAm(:E9 E96 2>3F=2?46 E:65 FA H:E9 @E96C ?665D @? E96 D46?6[ E96 49:67 D2:5 ~77:46C (28@?6C 2?5 w2J6D 8@E E96 7:C67:89E6C :?E@ 2 A2EC@= G69:4=6 2?5 CFD965 9:> E@ $>JE9 r@F?EJ r@>>F?:EJ w@DA:E2=]k^AmkAmp44@C5:?8 E@ %6DE6C>2?[ E96 t>6C86?4J s6A2CE>6?E A9JD:4:2? D2:5[ “E92E H:E9@FE E96 @77:46CD’ BF:4< 24E:@?D[ E96 7:C67:89E6C H@F=5 92G6 =:<6=J 3=65 E@ 562E9]”k^Am kAm%96 7:C6 @44FCC65 @? E96 g__ 3=@4< @7 rF>36C=2?5 $EC66E :? |2C:@?]k^Am kAm&A@? 2CC:G2=[ 7:C67:89E6CD 7@F?5 E96 9@FD6 7F== @7 D>@<6 2?5 6?E6C65[ D62C49:?8 7@C 2? 6=56C=J C6D:56?E E92E H2D C6A@CE65 E@ DE:== 36 :? E96 9@>6] k^AmkAmu:C67:89E6CD 7@F?5 E96 :?5:G:5F2=[ H9@ H2D 2=D@ EC2?DA@CE65 E@ $rrw[ H96C6 96 5:65 7C@> 9:D :?;FC:6D]k^AmkAm%6DE6C>2? D2:5 96 A=2?D E@ ?@>:?2E6 E96 @77:46CD 7@C E96 ':C8:?:2 pDD@4:2E:@? @7 r9:67D @7 !@=:46 W'pr!X {:76D2G:?8 pH2C5 :? a_af] %96 5625=:?6 7@C E9:D J62C’D 2H2C5 92D A2DD65]k^Am kAm(28@?6C H2D AC6D6?E65 'pr!’D pH2C5 @7 '2=@C :? a_aa 7@C 9:D 92?5=:?8 @7 2 G@=2E:=6 >6?E2= 962=E9 4C:D:D]k^Am kAm%96 2DD@4:2E:@?’D 9:896DE 9@?@C[ E96 pH2C5 7@C '2=@C :D AC6D6?E65 E@ @77:46CD H9@ A6C7@C> 24ED @7 “6IEC2@C5:?2CJ 96C@:D> H9:=6 6?82865 H:E9 2? 25G6CD2CJ 2E :>>:?6?E A6CD@?2= C:D<]”k^AmkAmx? ~4E@36C a_a`[ 2 >2? :? 4C:D:D EC:65 E@ 86E (28@?6C E@ D9@@E 9:>[ E9C62E6?:?8 E96 @77:46C H:E9 2 H62A@?] (28@?6C FD65 9:D %2D6C @? E96 >2? 2?5 D:>F=E2?6@FD=J DEC:AA65 E96 3@H 7C@> 9:D 92?5D] s6DA:E6 36:?8 5:D2C>65[ E96 >2? 4@?E:?F65 E@ 25G2?46 @? E96 @77:46C[ DE:== E6==:?8 (28@?6C E@ D9@@E 9:>] ~77:46C y677 s2G:D ;@:?65 (28@?6C 2?5 3@E9 >6? H@C<65 E@86E96C E@ DF35F6 E96 >2? 2?5 E2<6 9:> :?E@ 4FDE@5J]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Fair fun and fellowship is underway in Rich Valley The 92nd Rich Valley Fair is underway. For veterans: Marion's American Legion service officer, commander receive state honors Not a day goes by when Chris Dutton isn’t on the phone or otherwise trying to help one of his fellow veterans. Feds send $1,750,000 to region for mental health, substance abuse care On Wednesday, Rep. Morgan Griffith announced that $1,750,000 is coming to Southwest Virginia to help address substance abuse and provide menta… Judge orders 1% sales tax referendum to be place on Smyth voters' ballot Voters will get to decide whether to levy a 1% sales tax to be used only for school construction or renovation projects.