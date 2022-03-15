Grace Christian Academy school to open in Atkins this fall

Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church in Atkins will be the site for Smyth County’s newest private school, Grace Christian Academy, opening this fall.

Founded by Lori Deel of South Fork Road in Marion, who is vice-chair of the Smyth County Board of Supervisors for the Rye Valley District, “Grace Christian Academy is a private Christian school with a mission to provide a quality education, using biblical principles, to equip students spiritually, intellectually, physically, and socially and empower them to pursue their full potential in Christ.”

“About 10 years ago, God gave me a vision to start a Christian school in Smyth County,” Deel said. “It has been something I have wanted to do for a long time, and over the past 10 years, God has been preparing me for this time. My husband and I, along with our families, have prayed about this for a while because our daughter will be starting kindergarten this year and we have always desired for her to have a private, Christian education.”

Deel said that opening the Christian school does not suggest any disapproval of public school in Smyth County, for which the board of supervisors provides funding every year.

“My decision to open a private Christian school is in no way a reflection upon Smyth County Public Schools,” she said. “It is simply due to our desire as a family to provide a private Christian education to our children and other families who desire the same for their children. There are many families in the county who already homeschool their children or send them to other private schools, and it is our plan to serve those families as well.”

“I believe Dr. Dennis Carter [superintendent of Smyth County Schools] and his team do their very best to provide a quality education to the students of Smyth County, and as a member of the board of supervisors, I will continue to support their efforts 100%,” said Deel. “Prior to publicly announcing the opening of the school, I had a meeting with school officials to inform them of our intent to open the school, and I assured them this decision is no reflection on the local school system.”

Deel said that she will serve as the director of the school, and Lesia Harris will serve as principal.

“Mrs. Harris has also had a vision for a private Christian school in Smyth County for a few years,” Deel said. “We are thankful God has allowed us this opportunity to serve families who also desire a private, Christian education for their children. And, the vision of GCA is students and graduates of Grace Christian Academy will be successful Godly leaders, walking boldly in the will of God, making a positive impact on their families, friends, and community.”

Deel said that the school will be using the Abeka Curriculum for all grades. It will offer teacher instruction for pre-K through sixth grade using the curriculum. Class size will be limited to 12. While seventh- through 12th-graders will be on campus with a proctor, they will be doing the Abeka Academy virtual school until the school can grow and add teacher instruction for middle and high school grades.

“Abeka offers a comprehensive, biblically-based curriculum, textbooks, teaching aids and more for preschool through grade 12 with a traditional, spiral-learning approach, including classes in cursive writing,” Deel explained. “In addition, Grace Christian Academy will provide classes to teach students financial responsibility, and we plan to plant a garden to teach the students how to plant and harvest their own food. We will teach them how to can and preserve the food from the garden. There will be a lot of hands-on learning, and we will also focus on community service projects to teach the students the importance of serving their community and others.”

Deel said the school recently opened enrollment with a strong response.

The annual tuition rate for Grace Christian Academy is $5,500 per year, Deel said, and it covers teachers’ salaries, curriculum, books, supplies, and related costs.

“In addition to tuition, we are connecting with businesses, churches, organizations, and individuals who desire to support the ministry of providing a faith-based education to children in the community,” Deel said. “We are also working to build a scholarship program to assist families with tuition costs. We also offer options for families to pay the tuition monthly instead of all at one time.”

At this time, the school does not provide transportation.

“Freedom Tabernacle graciously offered their space for Grace Christian Academy, as they have been praying and fasting for some time to have a Christian school on their campus. We are excited about the partnership, and we look forward to what God has in store. We will be using existing space on their campus.”

The address is 442 Freedom Tabernacle Lane in Atkins.

“A Christian school is set up as a non-profit organization and conducts classes typically in a church setting with classrooms,” Deel said. “Class sizes are smaller, therefore, the student-teacher ratio is lower, and teachers have more one-on-one time to teach the children and meet their specific needs. Homeschool is done at home, usually with parents, but there are some homeschool co-ops who get together weekly for social interaction with other students, as well as field trips and other activities.”

Students attending Grace Christian Academy will have a similar schedule to public school students. Classes will begin after Labor Day, on Sept. 8, and the last day of school will be May 18 unless there are snow days. The school will be meeting the requirement of 990 hours for the school year.

When asked about accreditation, Deel said, “There are accreditation programs private schools have to complete to become accredited. The process can take between one and three years, and we plan to begin the process on day one so we can receive our accreditation sooner than later. It is also our goal to hire licensed teachers because one of the accreditation requirements is to have a minimum of 80% of the teaching staff licensed.”

To learn more, check the school’s Facebook page for updates, email graceca2022@gmail.com, or call 276-780-2702.

“We look forward to serving families who desire a Christian education for their children,” Deel said. “God has opened so many doors for this school, and we are eternally grateful for the call He has put on our lives to fulfill this mission. He is doing all the work; we are just the vessels. God bless you all, and thank you for your love, prayers, and support.”