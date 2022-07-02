Residents: FloydFest will ‘wreck Check’

Check residents have several concerns about FloydFest’s relocation in 2023, including an increased crime rate and its agricultural impact.

The Floyd County Board of Supervisors heard from three residents during its June 28 meeting.

Sean Jackson said he and his wife moved to Floyd County to grow their “regenerative farm” after reviewing the county’s plan for agricultural development and finding it aligned with their values.

FloydFest buying about 200 acres of “rich farmland” to “turn into a parking lot,” Jackson said, puts the local and regional food supply chain at risk for future generations.

“No farms, no food, no future,” Jackson said.

Dan Vest said his family has lived in the area since the 1700s, and he attends the church adjacent to the new FloydFest property.

The church hadn’t heard from FloydFest organizers as of June 26, Vest said, and the congregation doesn’t know what to expect from the venue during services.

He also voiced concerns about increased traffic and the site being used for various large events throughout the year.

FloydFest’s relocation, Vest said, “is more of a homewrecking event than a homecoming event.”

Country residents are “taking the backseat” in the situation, Vest said, despite increased tax rates.

Kirsten Vest presented the Board with some data from Patrick County Sheriff’s Office about cases connected to FloydFest during the last decade.

The 49 cases, Kirsten said, include charges from drugs and narcotics to sexual assault and domestic violence.

She told the Board there is a law firm in Roanoke that handles FloydFest cases, and its website includes tips on how to avoid arrest at the festival, she said.

Copenhaver, Ellet & Derrico of Roanoke Criminal Attorneys mentions FloydFest in three online resources: “5 Tips for Avoiding Legal Trouble at FloydFest” (2014), “What to Do If You’re Arrested at FloydFest” (2017) and “Sexual Assault at Music Festivals in Virginia” (2018).

“FloydFest encourages lawlessness,” Kirsten said June 28. “We do not want a Woodstock in Check.”

Kirsten encouraged the Board to consider an amendment to the county’s festival code to “define security staff to be from a reputable security company or locality,” not including Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.

Local law enforcement is “struggling to handle all of the calls in Floyd as it is,” Kirsten said, much less without an additional 15,000 to 20,000 attendees at a “chaotic event.”

Kirsten said the festival’s relocation is not a homecoming — “more like they’re wrecking Check,” she said.