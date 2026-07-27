Centerpiece Top Story For veterans: Marion's American Legion service officer, commander receive state honors SPorter Jul 27, 2026 Jul 27, 2026 0 1 of 5 Past Commander of Virginia Les Clevenger presents the Paul Laskey Service Award to Chris Dutton. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Chris Dutton told Post 18 members about the purpose he finds in helping care for his fellow veterans. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Post 18 Commander Mark Chaney received multiple awards at the recent American Legion state convention, including being named the 2026 Post Commander of the Year for Virginia. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger A few of Commander Mark Chaney's awards. Commander Mark Chaney, right, swears in Bill Veselik as the Sons of the American Legion squadron commander for Post 18. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter Not a day goes by when Chris Dutton isn’t on the phone or otherwise trying to help one of his fellow veterans.kAmsFEE@? D6CG6D 2D E96 D6CG:46 @77:46C 7@C |2C:@?’D p>6C:42? {68:@? !@DE `g] x? E92E C@=6[ 96 H@C<D E@ AC@G:56 DFAA@CE E@ G6E6C2?D 2?5 96=A E96> 4@??64E H:E9 E96 C:89E A6CD@? 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