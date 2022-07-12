CitiZap launches in Floyd

Citizens Telephone Co-Operative recently unveiled a public charging station for electric vehicles for 20 cents per kilowatt. It’s the first public EV charging station in Floyd County.

The company owns one EV that is utilized by its WAN and Business Development teams.

“A 2021 Chevy Bolt that never needs gas and never needs an oil change,” said Greg Sapp, the general manager of Citizens. “The Bolt has a range of around 259 miles making it a perfect choice for use in and around the New River Valley.”

Citizens unveiled its “CitiZap” station on July 1, explaining in a release there are multiple types of charging stations.

Citizens installed a Level 2 Fast Charging Station with an SAE J1772 plug. This type of charging station will fully charge a battery such as in the Chevy Bolt in about six to eight hours. It’s a 240-volt charger (like a clothes dryer connection) and yields roughly 25 miles per hour of charge.

“We want to make charging easy for our customers and guests in our area,” said WAN Technician Dean Wood. The company’s charging station has two plugs.

The CitiZap charging station has a QR Code on each charging plug. The customer will download the EvGateway App from Google Play or Apple App Store and scan or swipe an RFID to connect, charge and pay for the EV charge at 20 cents per kWh.

Citizens is listed on plugshare.com, chargehub.com and other sites when searching online for an EV charging station.

The Cooperative prides itself on being a leader in technology. It has one more year of construction in its fiber-to-the-home project deploying fiber optics throughout Floyd County.

Citizens Business Solutions include customized hosted phone and symmetrical Ethernet offerings.

For more information, visit www.citizens.coop or call (540) 745-2111.

Citizens is located at 220 Webbs Mill Road in Floyd. Lobby hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.