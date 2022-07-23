Citizens drives connectivity in Floyd

When it comes to Floyd County, Greg Sapp said he doesn’t think families attracted by the charm and culture of the rural community should move here at the cost of some technological benefits.

“People choose to live in a rural area for the quality of life,” he said, “but we want them to have access to various services, services they need to live their life, to learn.”

Sapp is the CEO and general manager of the Floyd-based Citizens Telephone Cooperative, a member-owned operation that has provided telecommunication services in its home community and surrounding areas for over a century.

One of Citizens’ most recent additions has been the installation of a Level 2 fast-charging station for electric vehicles in the front parking lot of its main office.

The charging station, however, is but a small piece in Citizens’ now several years long effort to try to further push its home community into the future. And the charging station, while open for general public use, is expected to provide some aid to the cooperative’s work.

Citizens expects by next year to finally complete the build-out on approximately 700 miles of fiber that Sapp said will allow the entire county of roughly 15,500 to sign up for gigabit internet — a top-tier speed that is in high demand in many parts of the country but remains tough to come by in some areas due to availability and costs.

The project, which began in 2017, has been driven by ambitions to not just catch Floyd County up with more urbanized areas such as Montgomery County when it comes to internet connectivity, but even try to get the locality to surpass its neighbors, Sapp said.

The Citizens chief said not everyone eyeing the New River Valley as a potential home necessarily wants to live in its more populated areas. He said he’s talked to some in real estate about an increased interest in Floyd County in recent times, especially among people looking for retirement locations. He said there are also people who want to continue working remotely but don’t see a need to continue doing so in larger cities.

“Previously, internet access was kind of an afterthought. Now it’s the first thought,” Sapp said. “That’s making us a destination.

“There should be no penalty to living in a rural community as it pertains to telecommunication services.”

Sapp said the fiber Citizens has installed in the county passes by about 6,000 homes that can each opt for gigabit speeds. The “take rate” so far, he said, is at about 35%.

While based in Floyd, Citizens’ services go beyond the county and even the New River Valley. Sapp said the cooperative has a 450-mile regional fiber network that extends beyond Floyd County and reaches areas as far as the North Carolina state line.

Among Citizens’ institutional customers are several of the region’s school systems, including the districts in Montgomery, Floyd, Pulaski and Wythe counties.

As far as the cooperative’s latest item, the electric vehicle charger, it can have uses beyond just charging cars belonging to members of the public, Sapp said.

Citizens has plans to eventually grow the number of electric vehicles in its fleet. Right now, the cooperative owns a Chevrolet Bolt that can be deployed for a variety of staff uses.

“It’s a common use vehicle, but if a salesperson needs to pay a visit to a customer, say in Christiansburg or Radford or wherever, they can take that vehicle,” Sapp said, adding that even the technicians can use the car. “We’ve kind of made it a common use vehicle to be checked out, so it can get as much use as possible.”

Sapp pointed to the currently high fuel costs as an incentive for changes down the road.

“It allows us to do what we need to do without consuming fuel. Don’t have to worry about oil changes,” he said.

