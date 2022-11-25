Smyth Schools receive grant for enhanced security

The Virginia Department of Education announced earlier this month $12 million in state School Security Equipment Grants to protect students, faculty and visitors in 431 schools in 90 school divisions.

The grants will pay for voice and video internal communication systems, mass notification systems, security card access systems, visitor ID badging systems, surveillance cameras, two-way radios, security vestibules, interior school bus cameras, two-way radios for buses and other security enhancements.

Smyth County has received $180,400 for 10 of its 14 schools: Chilhowie Elementary, Chilhowie Middle, Marion Elementary, Marion Middle, Marion Senior High, Northwood High, Northwood Middle, Oak Point Elementary, Saltville Elementary and Sugar Grove Elementary.

“This is good news, extremely good news,” said Smyth County Schools Superintendent Dr. Dennis Carter.

The funds are specific to each school and the majority of it will be used for security cameras, door entry systems around the campuses or refitting doors with new hardware, Carter said.

Carter added that the school board sends a request in each year for security enhancement funds and was so sure of this year’s funding that security cameras had already been ordered so that the work could be completed as soon as possible.

“So we’re thankful for that,” he said of the funding.

Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow said of the funding that the systems and equipment purchased through these grants will help school divisions control access to school buildings, respond quickly to emergencies and maintain orderly learning environments for students.

“Every student and every teacher should feel safe in their classrooms, during school activities and when traveling to and from school,” Balow said. “In many cases, the equipment purchased addresses vulnerabilities identified in annual school security audits.”

According to the VDOE announcement, criteria for making the awards — developed by VDOE and the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services — give priority to schools most in need of modern security equipment, schools with relatively high numbers of offenses, schools with equipment needs identified by a school security audit, and schools in divisions least able to afford security upgrades.

In other business, the board gave Carter approval to continue pursuing grants for a project through Health Excellence Academy Lab Schools to have integrated health care models in area schools to support student health. There is up to $200,000 for a planning grant and up to $5 million for implementation.

School employees are also receiving a one-time compensation salary supplement of $1,000 for full-time and $500 for part-time to be paid on Dec. 7.

Employees were also recognized with the monthly awards for cafeteria workers, bus drivers, school custodians and outstanding service.

The awards for November were presented to:

Silver Apron Award to Christina Roop, food service manager at Rich Valley Elementary School.

“Christina goes out of her way to make sure that the cafeteria supports anything going on in our school. She makes sure that every child that comes through the line gets a big smile and a hello. She has a very loving way with the students and her love shows through all that she does for them. She has built very strong relationships with all the staff which makes RVES family.”

Extra Mile Award to Mike Burton, bus driver for Oak Point Elementary School.

“Mike has stepped up and is driving two routes this year as we wait on another bus. He has at times had more than 70 kids without complaint. He has filled in as custodian, taken students on field trips, and has gone above and beyond for the students at OPES.”

My School Shines Award to Jimmy Pruitt, Mike Carver and Pat Hancock, custodians at Oak Point Elementary School.

“To keep a school running it takes a village. To keep it sparkling, it takes three great guys. Jimmy Pruitt is the head custodian. He has worked with Smyth County Schools for 16 years. Jimmy is a hard worker who is dedicated and takes great pride in what he does. Jimmy knows all the ins and outs of our building, and he can fix most anything that goes wrong. He never complains and seems to have endless amounts of energy. Michael Carver and Pat Hancock are new to Oak Point. Both Mike and Pat are very conscientious about the quality of their work and want nothing more than to do a great job every day. All three of our custodians truly understand that we all have a vital role to play in our school. It takes a lot of work to keep a building clean and running properly.”

Mover of Mountains Award to Susan Kilby, special education teacher at Chilhowie Elementary School.

“Susan has directed and done an outstanding job of putting together the Smyth County Special Games program for over 20 years. She is a dedicated professional that goes above and beyond the call of duty in organizing, getting donations, securing volunteers, and all the details that go into this event. If you ever witness the Special Games, you will see her dedication and passion for the special needs students.”

Carter offered he special thanks to Kilby for all she does for the special needs students in Smyth County.