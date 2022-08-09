Localities receive first opioid settlement payments

Localities across Southwest Virginia that filed suit against opioid distributors have received their first payments from a settlement reached with McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and Cardinal Health.

Attorney General Jason Miyares announced last week that the first payments were on their way to Virginia’s localities.

Virginia was to receive $15 million from this initial payment, and the Opioid Abatement Authority will receive $9,939,866.90. Virginia’s 133 localities will receive $4,066,309.18 as their share of the first payment from the distributors.

According to allocation percentages, Bland County will receive nearly $6,000, while Smyth County will get just over $24,000. Tazewell County will take in more than $65,300, and Wythe will receive more than $26,100. The percentages are based upon a set local apportionment formula.

“I’m thrilled to announce that after a long period of waiting, the payments to Virginia’s Opioid Abatement Authority and to Virginia’s localities under this landmark settlement are on the way. Now, Virginia communities will be able to take actionable steps to fight back against the opioid epidemic, knowing that more help is on the way,” said Attorney General Miyares in a news release.

In the release, State Sen. Todd Pillion, Opioid Abatement Authority chair, said, “The opioid settlement represents the largest investment in local government in Virginia history and we are excited that these funds are now becoming available for localities to implement a bold strategy to remediate and abate the opioid epidemic in the commonwealth.”

This payment followed Miyares’ announcement of a $4.2 billion national settlement with opioid distributor Teva and a $2.37 billion national settlement with Allergan last week.

The Opioid Abatement Authority was formed by the General Assembly in 2021 to receive moneys from settlements, judgments, verdicts, and other court orders relating to claims regarding the manufacturing, marketing, distribution, or sale of opioids and any other funds. Eligible uses for the fund include providing grants and loans to Virginia agencies and localities for the purpose of treating, preventing, or reducing opioid use disorder and the misuse of opioids or otherwise abating or remediating the opioid epidemic in the commonwealth.