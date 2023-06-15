Candace Saul is from a family with deep roots in Floyd County — a family that has always found ways to serve their neighbors.
A member of Floyd County High School’s Class of 2004, Saul worked at Slaughters’ Supermarket while she was in high school, then briefly at First National Bank in Christiansburg before she landed at The Floyd Press, where she has diligently served her hometown for 18 years.
Her last day at the paper will be Thursday, June 22, due to changes in corporate structure that impacts a number of Lee Enterprise-owned newspapers.
Saul has long been “the lady at The Floyd Press” who handles missing papers and subscription matters, but her talents don’t stop at working with the public.
She has a natural knack for remembering telephone numbers, faces and accounts with special circumstances from year to year.
Saul is incredibly organized, unwaveringly fair, and driven by her love of God, her family and community.
“I am forever grateful for my teenage years working at Slaughters’ and Joyce Slaughter instilling in me good customer service skills,” she said.
Her job at The Floyd Press has been a cornerstone of her life for almost two decades. It’s how she met her husband, Tommy, (collecting/delivery papers) and worked while they raised their boys: Bryce, a member of FCHS Class of 2020, and Colton, who was born in 2008.
She worked with Floyd Press legends Wanda Combs, Roger Mannon, Mike Manning, Joy Beran, Alma Mannon and others.
Saul said she will mostly miss working with customers.
“Over the years I have come to know everyone on a first-name basis,” she said.
Growing up in Floyd, Candace remembers looking at The Floyd Press every week as a little girl and then teenager. She said her favorite parts were birth, wedding and birthday announcements.
“The hometown paper was your local way to keep up with the news and exciting times of our county,” she said.
The past several years have been filled with challenges and changes in Saul life, both personally and at work, that she has handled with grace and strength.
There have been months at a time where Saul was the only employee at The Floyd Press: following the retirement of long-time editor Combs in 2019 and after the tenure of former editor Ashley Spinks in 2020.
During those times, Saul went above and beyond to keep the paper above water and highlight Floyd in ways her position would allow, including keeping up with “Thank you” names for the front page and listening to frustrated subscribers.
This year, Saul had been the community’s advocate when it came to raising the price of the paper. She worked for days with multiple departments to find a middle-ground rate to ease the blow for readers the best she could.
The Floyd Press office moved in the spring of 2021 and that came with a lot of downsizing, which Saul was instrumental in.
She carefully packed items of historical significance for the paper and community, in addition to cataloging the copies of The Press that must be kept at the office.
Now, she has taken most of her personal items home and has been shredding years worth of documents from her desk files.
Despite the heartbreak that initially came with the news of her position termination, Candace quickly found peace in God’s plan, and she has faithfully stepped onto the new path He carved for her.
“I was beyond blessed to have an amazing Christian work family that cared for each other,” Candace said. “I wouldn’t have changed that for anything.”