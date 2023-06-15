Editor's Note

Editor’s Note: Candace is the first person I met in Floyd County in the fall of 2020, while interviewing for the managing editor’s position.

Since then, she has been a confidant, compass and window into what matters to Floyd County residents.

While I’m elated for her to enter a new chapter that will allow her to continue impacting the community and spend time with her family, I would be remiss to not recognize the incredible hole that will be felt both personally and at the core of The Floyd Press from her absence.

There are a number of unfortunate changes that the local community should note going forward: