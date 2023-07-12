More than a dozen Floyd County residents spoke at this week’s Board of Supervisors meeting about the true value of the county’s budgeted donation to the June Bug Center.

Many asked the county to rescind the $2,250 because the center was the venue for a Downtown Divas Pride Month drag show on June 24.

The Board of Supervisors started discussing the possibility of re-allocating the funds away from the June Bug Center at the June 27 meeting, when Locust Grove Supervisor Levi Cox made the motion to rescind the funds.

The county’s donation to the nonprofit is a part of a matching grant from the Virginia Commission for the Arts, which is being split between JBC and the Floyd Center for the Arts.

Indian Valley Supervisor Kalinda Bechtold seconded the motion and said her opinion has nothing to do with the drag show and instead revolved around the nonprofit’s participation in the annual Juneteenth Celebration in Floyd.

“I’m not about removing the money for what happened Saturday,” she said. “I don’t like the coloring outside the lines, with getting into the racial equity – that’s not the arts… That’s what put it on my radar, not Saturday.”

The Floyd Center for the Arts also manned a booth at the Juneteenth celebration.

Cox said he would let the motion speak for itself and not discuss his reasons openly with the board.

After further conversations, Bechtold withdrew her second until more information could be discovered about the impact of removing the funding, and without the second, Cox’s motion died.

The public comment period of the July 11 meeting was filled with speeches from both supporters and opponents of the center receiving taxpayer dollars, particularly because minors were allowed to attend the drag show.

Residents also addressed statements made at the June 27 meeting about the June Bug Center’s participating in Juneteenth, which is organized by Floyd Community Action for Racial Equity.

Indian Valley’s Deborah Johnson said the drag show was “a strip tease show where they’re teaching children how to hand money to these strip tease people…”

“I’m not a bigot, I’m not some kind of Bible thumper coming up here — but what I’m saying is it’s not only morally wrong, but it is legally wrong,” Johnson said. “It is the first step into child trafficking…”

Paul Kitchen said if parents took their children, it was their choice.

“I believe we all have the freedom and the right to express ourselves as we wish,” he said. “I do not believe any empowered individual or a governing body has the right or authority to infringe on my or anyone’s right of expression.”

He asked the board if it was willing to “bring this cultural icon of our community down,” and to vote against the motion if it’s re-presented.

Michelle Cockram said if anyone was to perform like the drag troupe as men, “they would be shut down” and be considered sex offenders, as would the adults accompanying minors.

“I can’t stop what happens here, but I’m going to ask for changes to start happening,” she said. “If you’re going to have this kind of event, put an age limit on it, check IDs.”

Dave Werner is one member of Floyd CARE that addressed the criticism the June Bug Center faced for participating in the Juneteenth Celebration.

He said the organization hosts the Juneteenth Celebration and the National Hispanic Heritage Month event to educate the public “while honoring the full history of how we all arrived here.”

“Racial segregation, discrimination and slavery are all a part of Floyd County history, while at the same time so is determination, survival and celebration,” Werner said. Floyd CARE events “hold both of these truths.”

The June Bug Center was invited to attend the Juneteenth Celebration “to outreach to the greater Floyd community about their plethora of resources available,” he said.

L.A. Armistead said she wants to believe “Pastor Josh Blankenship and Kalinda Bechtold and Levi Cox had good intentions when they expressed their points of view at last month’s meeting.”

She said she was “shocked that anyone would think it’s radical or political to celebrate a (state) holiday in our local park.”

Armistead suspected the June Bug Center was singled out for renting space to Downtown Divas of Roanoke during Pride Month.

“You should strive to follow JBC’s example and serve all of Floyd County, not just the small segment of very conservative Christians,” Armistead said.

“I’m always astonished when people who loudly profess their faith refuse to extend grace and kindness to people who aren’t exactly like themselves,” Ann Fisher said. “I hope you’ll think hard about making those kind of comments in public because I think it damages Floyd.”

Mara Robbins said she has been involved with the June Bug Center since 2001 and oversaw a student-led project that addressed difficult subjects. The students chose bullying, fracking and teenage suicide, she said.

The Trevor Project reports “LGBTQ+ youth that live in a community that is accepting of LGBTQ+ people reported significantly lower rates of attempting suicide that those who do not,” Robbins said.

“We need our leaders to be assertive in their protection of creative expression,” she said.

Ciera Saunders, another member of Floyd CARE and the emcee of the Juneteenth event, said she “was very disappointed to hear the comments that were made at the last meeting.”

“I think choices of words should be on our minds as we address the community,” Saunders said.

She said the June Bug Center’s outreach at Juneteenth is valuable because “art is important to how our society works,” and the center serves the entirety of Floyd — including the African American community.

“Juneteenth is a beautiful celebration within our county, and I’m so proud to be a part of this outreach,” Saunders said.

Susan Lackey said the world is “in the biggest slave trade of the world right now, and that is our little children.”

“My love for people is due to my faith and the Lord Jesus Christ,” she said. “We are all sinners; we all fail in the face of our almighty God. But him being our creator requires us to live by his standard and to raise our children in the fear and admonition of the Lord.”

Kamala Bauers said she sees the importance of art bringing in visitors as an owner of Hotel Floyd and thanked the board for always utilizing matching grants when possible. She said she heard a lot of fear being expressed at the meeting and is first and foremost a social worker.

“It breaks my heart to hear that everyone’s so afraid… I think everyone in this room wants to protect children,” she said.

Stephen Lackey said one photo from the drag show prompted him to speak to the board about what might be done to prevent the situation again.

“Here we are in the little town of Floyd, and we’re coming to a crossroads,” he said. “We have to ask ‘Are these little ones worth the fight?’… My heart’s broken for what’s happened here. I’ve heard no remorse at all…”

Tracy Lovo Quesenberry said her grandmother was a nanny for the McBroom family, and the June Bug Center has played an important part in not only her life and the life of her daughter, but also the whole community.

“The whole idea of taking funding from the JBC not only breaks my heart, but it also makes me madder than a hornet,” she said.

Quesenberry said she is “appalled that the phrase ‘coloring outside their lines’ would be used” for any group, organization, nonprofit, etc. “that wants to participate in a community event.”

She said the statement is the biggest thing in her life that she never wants to see again.

“Stop living in 1923, this in 2023… There’s only one race, that’s the human race” Quesenberry said.

Five written comments were also read as part of the public comment period on July 11, all against the county funding the June Bug Center.

The motion to rescind the funding for the June Bug Center was not re-presented at the July 11 meeting, and the board voted 4-1 to approve the fiscal year 2023-2024 budget resolution, with Cox voting against.